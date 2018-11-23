SALT LAKE CITY — Thirteen Utah seniors will be honored before their final game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The class includes starters Jordan Agasiva, Corrion Ballard, Cody Barton, Jackson Barton, Marquise Blair, Lo Falemaka, Matt Gay, Chase Hansen and Mitch Wishnowsky. Other members of the group include Aaron Amaama, Anthony Armstrong, Jameson Field and Alani Havili-Katoa.

"There is a lot that is special about this group. We only have 11 scholarship seniors and then 13 total with two walk-ons. So, this is the smallest senior class as far as the scholarship players since I've been at Utah,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham. “They have been phenomenal the entire year with their leadership and how they have taken control of the team. Really good football teams are player driven and these guys have done just that."

Cody Barton, Falemaka, Gay, Hansen and Wishnowsky are serving as captains this season, leading a senior class that has made history by leading Utah to the Pac-12 Championship Game for the first time.

“It’s a small group and they’re all great lads,” Wishnowsky said. “I’ve been with most of them for my whole time here.”

Wishnowsky hasn’t really thought about Saturday’s game against BYU will be his last at Rice-Eccles Stadium but assumes it will hit him when he runs onto the field.

Cody Barton has similar thoughts.

“ Maybe after the game,” he said. “But as of now, I’m just excited to play BYU again.”

Barton insists the Utes aren’t looking ahead to the Pac-12 title game in Santa Clara, California.

“We’re not worried about next week’s game. It’s all focus on BYU right now,” he said. “We take this game very seriously and it’s ‘go time.’”

Hansen, though, is a bit more reflective about the situation. He acknowledged that it’s weird to be playing his final home game.

“It would be a lie to say that I haven’t thought about the fact it’s my last game at Rice-Eccles, It’s going to be a real emotional night but I think that’s a good thing," Hansen said. “I feel like I’ve been here a long time. I’ve played a lot of games there and, I don’t know, it’s going to feel weird. But hopefully it doesn’t take away from coming out of there with a win and being able to play some of my best football.”

MOSS UPDATE: Whittingham said that junior running back Zack Moss has had successful surgery on his injured leg.

Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) looks for open field to run as Utah and Stanford play a football game in Palo Alto California on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

“It went very well,” said Whittingham, who noted that things were probably better than expected and not worse.

“He’s got a long road to get this better,” Whittingham added. “But when the rehab is over, it should be as good as new.”

As for the NFL, Whittingham said that’s always a consideration for a guy with the kind of talent that Moss has after his junior year.

“We want what’s best for him,” Whittingham continued. “He’ll do the research. We’ll help him with research and then make an educated decision.”

NEW ADDITION: Former Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen has signed a financial aid agreement with Utah and plans to play for the Utes next season as a graduate transfer.

AP Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen (43) tackles Purdue tight end Cole Herdman (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

He has one season of eligibility. During his career at Penn State from 2015-17, Bowen made 134 tackles — recording 12.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS: Utah will learn its Pac-12 Championship Game opponent Friday (6:30 p.m., FOX) when Washington visits Washington State in the Apple Cup . . .

Utah Utes wide receiver Derrick Vickers (17) walks onto the field during warmups as Utah and Stanford prepare to play a football game in Palo Alto California on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

Wide receiver Derrick Vickers will not be honored on Senior Night since Utah plans to pursue another year of eligibility . . . The first 1,000 people at the Ute Walk, which begins at 5:30 p.m., on the corner of 500 South and Guardsman Way, will receive a pack of Utah Football Legends trading cards.

Utah's senior class

