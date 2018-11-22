SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a humongous football rivalry, venerable and renowned. Every year when the big game rolls around, outside life pauses.

But enough about Army-Navy.

Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utes and Cougars resume their own grudge game. Two weeks later, the bigger rivalry begins when the Midshipmen and Black Knights meet in Philadelphia. Compared to that, Utah-BYU is downright provincial.

As much as Utah-BYU gets lauded for competitiveness and intensity, consider this: After 128 years and 118 meetings, there is only a nine-game difference in wins between Army and Navy, which the Middies lead, 60-51-7. Utah leads its series with BYU, 60-34-4.

In terms of wins and losses, the Beehive State rivalry has seldom been competitive. One team dominates for decades, then the other. Utah ruled for 50 years, after which BYU won for 20. Utah has claimed 17 of the last 24 games.

The nickname of Utah-BYU should be “Feast or Famine.”

In Army-Navy, the Middies’ longest win streak is 14, which the Black Knights interrupted by winning the last two years. Utah once won 18, broken up only by a pair of ties. BYU’s longest streak is nine.

Although Utah-BYU has featured many close scores, six of the last seven military games have been decided by a touchdown or less.

Army-Navy actually isn’t much older than Utah-BYU. It started in 1890, six years before the Utes and Cougars — if you go by Utah’s record book.

BYU insists the series didn’t start until 1922, which puts it far behind Army-Navy in longevity.

Utah-BYU trails in other areas, too. USA Today’s “For the Win” ranks the academy game the nation’s No. 2 rivalry, with Utah-BYU No. 10. Athlon Sports has Army-Navy No. 1, with Utah-BYU No. 14. This must seem an underestimation to anyone who saw Beck-to-Harline or Brandon Burton for the block. Some say the pairing has lost steam in recent years, Utah having won seven in a row and 12 of the last 15.

" Army-Navy, for me, I guess it could be bigger just because I grew up with it my whole life with my dad. But both are pretty crazy. " Utah linebacker/fullback Ali’i Niumatalolo — son of Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo

From a distance, Army-Navy looks more civil than Utah-BYU. Those cadets in dress uniforms are a stirring sight. The game has been called the best that college football can offer. Few who saw last year’s national anthem by the combined glee choirs would disagree.

I asked Utah linebacker/fullback Ali’i Niumatalolo — son of Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo — if the academy games are more sportsmanlike than Utah-BYU.

James Wooldridge, Deseret News Ali'i Niumatalolo (40) points for his teammate during Utah's football practice in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

“I’ll tell you, once that whistle blows, no. Other than that, when teams are walking off together, yeah, after that they’re all brothers and everything. But between the lines, it’s not,” he said.

Niumatalolo, a sophomore walk-on, has a brother (Va’a) who played at BYU (2015-16). Their father was widely considered the top choice to replace Bronco Mendenhall in 2015, but remained at Navy.

“It was very close, super close, it went to the last second,” Ali’i Niumatalolo said. “I grew up a BYU fan so … I wanted him to take a look. It was close.”

Reports said stipulations and a lack of speed in the hiring process, as well as a pay raise in Annapolis, played a part in the Navy coach’s decision. No family members are planning to attend Saturday’s game in Salt Lake, so the younger Niumatalolo will have to relay the details. He was on the team a year ago when Utah won in Provo, so he knows the intensity.

Matt Rourke, AP Army's Ahmad Bradshaw (17) runs the ball against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Philadelphia. Army won 14-13. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

“Army-Navy, for me, I guess it could be bigger just because I grew up with it my whole life with my dad,” he said. “But both are pretty crazy.”

Niumatalolo has been listed at both linebacker and fullback at Utah. This year he has played on special teams and at linebacker. The position group he identifies with varies.

“Depends on who I’m talking to,” he said.

Whichever gets him the most playing time.

He calls the Utah-BYU and Army-Navy rivalries “very similar in the fact both are very focused, both respect each other.” But he also knows Army-Navy has a unique following, one best described in the tag line used by long-ago radio commentator Walter Winchell: “Good evening Mr. and Mrs. America, from border to border and coast to coast and all the ships at sea.”