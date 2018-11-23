PROVO — First-year BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick spent 12 seasons on Utah’s coaching staff.

When the Cougars visit the Utes Saturday, he’ll be on the visitors’ side at Rice-Eccles Stadium. What will that be like for him?

“I don’t know. It’ll probably be weird,” Roderick said. “I still live about a mile away from there so maybe it’s not that weird. It will be weird to walk in there as a visitor. I was there for a long time.”

Roderick was let go by coach Kyle Whittingham after the 2016 season before joining Kalani Sitake’s staff at BYU last December.

While this game means a lot to Roderick, he said it’s not personal.

“I respect the rivalry and I respect the game. I’m going to give it everything I have to come out with a win,” he said. “There’s nothing personal. I have a lot of respect for all those guys (at Utah) and I still have a lot of great friends on that staff that I talk to often.”

Roderick said his departure from Utah wasn’t a bitter one.

“No bitterness. I worked there for 12 years. That was a really good run. I probably stayed a little too long. Twelve years in one place is a really good run. Won a whole bunch of games. I’ll always be thankful for those 12 years.”

While BYU is trying to end a seven-game losing streak to Utah, Roderick said past results are not important when it comes to Saturday's showdown.

“As far as I’m concerned, those games have nothing to do with this one. This our team this year against their team this year,” he said. “Any game that happened in the past doesn’t matter. That’s the way I look at it. But I do think it’s important to look at the history and notice how many of the games have been close. Most of the games come down to one score. A lot of times it comes down to the final possession or the final play even. That part can be instructive for our guys in their preparation. But it’s really our team this year against their team. That’s it.”

UTES AND COUGARS LIVING TOGETHER: Of course, Roderick isn’t the only one with ties to both sides of the rivalry.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake played for the Cougars but spent a decade coaching at Utah. Ute coach Kyle Whittingham played linebacker at BYU from 1978-81 and was the WAC defensive player of the year in 1981 for the Cougars.

Utah linebackers coach Justin Ena and tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham also played at BYU. Utah wide receivers coach Guy Holliday was BYU’s wide receivers coach (2013-15) before joining the Utes.

BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki and tight ends coach Steve Clark also spent time as Utah assistants. BYU strength and conditioning coach Nu'u Tafisi is a former assistant strength and conditioning coach at Utah.

Meanwhile, Ute linebacker Francis Bernard and defensive back Anthony Armstrong both transferred from BYU. Cougar safety Austin Lee is a Utah transfer while center James Empey originally signed with Utah before opting to enroll at BYU after his LDS mission.