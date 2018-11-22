Jamie Whittingham, Lasi Powell, and Michelle Holliday join us for a special Rivalry Week episode of the Ute Insiders podcast. They offer us insight into what it's like behind the scenes for college coaches, from what critics don't understand to their favorite aspects of life connected to college sports. This is a rare opportunity to hear from the women behind the men in the spotlight.

Amy Donaldson: Welcome to another edition of Ute Insiders podcast. This is a rivalry week special. I thought it would be fun to invite some people that you never get to hear from in football, the coaches wives. So today, we have Jamie Whittingham, we have Lasi Powell and we have Michelle Holliday. And they are joining me, very graciously, last minute as well, to talk about, first of all, what it's like to be a coach's wife, what we may or may not understand about that existence. And then also, maybe talk a little rivalry. Maybe they'll give us a little inside scoop on traditions, superstitions, and whether or not the coaches love or hate that this week. So I thought it'd be fun to just introduce yourselves. And you can tell us something about your husband, or how you met, or Michelle, you want to go first? You've been at Utah three years now. Is that right? So Guy, he's a philosophical guy, I love to follow him on Twitter. If you don't follow him on Twitter, please do. And I asked him, I actually wrote a column about it. Why do you do this every day? He like, puts out a little pep talk, a little philosophy and it does seem to ebb and flow with what's happening with the team. But he said it was really about himself.

Michelle Holliday: And I think what what other players sometimes are going through. And my son, half the time. Yes, I mean, or even us sometimes. Like, don't take your family for granted, you know? Things like that.

AD: And do you want to say anything more about Guy coming to Utah?

MH: We're glad to be here. Yeah. Yeah.

AD: And he's having he's having some fun coaching this year. One question I have for you guys as wives, with the kids that they coach, how well do you get to know them as people versus athletes?

MH: Oh, yeah, we have him over. It's hard to see him leave, four or five years later. And they're so different when they came in at 18. And then you're 21, 22, 23 and to see them go off. It's kind of sad. I always get tears in my eyes at senior night.

AD: They're all your boys. Right? What about you, Lasi? Tell us a little bit about being Lewis's wife.

Lasi Powell: Well, it's amazing. He's a very stoic man, but has the kindest heart that you'll ever meet. And yeah, it's pretty awesome. I think it's a little unique, our marriage, because I coached for 10 years, and then when he got the job, I had to quit my coaching. So I actually vicariously live through his coaching a little bit, probably a little too much, because I know he doesn't always want to talk about his job, even though he comes home and I have questions and want to talk about our boys.

AD: So you see the boys on the team the same way?

LP: Yes, absolutely. We have them over as much as we can. And Lewis is a special type of person. Ever since college, and from what I hear, before we got married. He just always takes everybody in. He's kind of got a father soul, naturally, he wants to make sure they're okay. Outside, inside, whatever it takes, whatever they need. And it's important for me to be able to know them so that if I can do anything, I will.

AD: And then Jamie, what about you and Kyle?

Jamie Whittingham: What am I saying?

AD: Whatever you want. Tell us all Kyle's secrets. No, no, just you know, do you get to know the boys in the same way? I mean, he's has a little bit different role because they're all his boys. Right?

JW: Um, I think, you know, when he's been linebacker coach or whatever, then you have the guys over and I think you're closer that way. And he also is involved with special teams now. So, you know, we've had them over to dinner and stuff. So I feel like I know them more, and then, I go to the office a lot and see, them around and go work out there and see them in the weight room. And I bring them candy bars or whatever. So, you know, I do see them a lot. And I travel with the team every week. And so I see them there. So, you know, I feel like I'm part of this family. Big family of great guys.

AD: That's actually something a lot of the players will say, they feel like it's a family atmosphere. And I know both Guy and Lewis have coached elsewhere. Do you guys feel that extends to like your actual families?

LP: Yeah, definitely. I think because that's Lewis's personality. Just natural, but it is extra special here at Utah. And I don't know if it's just because I mean, when we came Lewis was already a GA before he went to UH. And then when he came back, it was newer for me, but the staff didn't matter if it was recruiting, assistance, Jamie, the wives, I mean, they just take you in.

MH: Oh, I think it's definitely different here in Utah than other places. You know, I think a lot of the coaches have been here a long time so you get to bond a lot longer. Other places four years is about max. Most coaches move on in some way or another, but here they seem to stay a lot longer. Which is much nicer.

AD: Normally when I talk to coaches wives, one of the aspects is sort of the unpredictability of the of the job. But Jamie, you guys have been an exception. You've had this real stability. And I mean, when you talk to other wives, do you feel like man, we're really lucky.

JW: Oh, yeah. We feel very blessed to have been here.

AD: No desire to, like, travel the world and see other stuff

JW: To go on vacation. Yeah.

AD: But not to build programs everywhere else? Because there's always speculation like, oh Kyle will take this job. You guys hear it. It's what we do best in the media.

JW: And you know, our families around, both of our families are close and we're all really close. So we have everybody come to the games and stuff. So I know when things come up, I'm like, our families won't be there.

AD: So do you feel a responsibility to stay here with these coaches?

JW: Yeah, I mean, I think that always gives you thought, you know, like, if you would take people with you or what will happened to them

AD: Yeah, you care about them. So, tell us something about being a coach's wife that we might not know. Give us some insight. And also Lasi. What did you coach?

LP: I coached boys and girls high school varsity volleyball.

AD: OK. All right. You look like a volleyball player. You look exactly like my sister. But she has blond hair. But so what do we not know? Or what would you like people to understand about the life of a coach's wife?

LP: Just that it's literally your whole life. You know, I think people assume that when football season's over that we get our husbands and we don't. It's actually worse because recruiting requires them to be away longer, you know. They play games but we get them most nights, you know, they fly back after the game. So it really is our entire life. And, you know, we are really lucky here at Utah to be a part of the recruiting process when our husbands are in town. And that's really special. That's pretty unique to — I'm not sure what other programs do. But I think that just says a lot about the family atmosphere still. Because, you know, I don't know what other coaches would be okay with me bringing my three month old and my two year old who's, you know, doing the haka at a really nice restaurant.

AD: And we actually love the kids, they kind of add to the ambiance of the Utah program. What about you, Michelle, what would you say about being a coach's wife?

MH: It's lonely, I think you get very lonely sometimes. I think people don't realize how much you're alone while they do their thing. They're with guys the whole time, they're bonding, you're left home with kids or by yourself. I mean, people don't realize how lonely and how hard it is to listen to what people say about your husband.

AD: Jamie and I talked about this a little bit earlier today. How do you handle the public criticism part?

MH: I mean, you know, you just bite your tongue. I mean, they don't know the whole story and sometimes that's hard. Even your kid, if your kid plays there, you know? That's hard too. You don't know what we all know.

AD: My husband has been the subject of news and I think it's harder on my kids when he gets criticized than us. We're like, oh well. And sometimes we have some fun with it. But they don't have a sense of humor about it. They take it really personally.

MH: It's hurtful. I mean, some of the things that they've said is very hurtful.

AD: And how hard is it not to hop on Twitter, or Facebook, or whatever, and give a good explanation.

MH: Well, I've heard a lot of wives that have done secret accounts. I'm not that bold. But you do want to, I mean, you're very tempted. Or scream.

LP: I'm probably the exception. I am very involved in knowing what's going on with social media reporters. I know everybody that has sportscasting shows and podcasts. My husband always tells me to stop. But it's hard. Because, you know, I know what I know. But I am curious as to what people are saying. I don't take it personal. Because if you do it makes you go crazy. It's just like everything else you see on social media, whether it's personal or not, you have to be able to separate yourself. But I still like to know. I like to know, but also, I think on the flip side, it's nice to also see the great things that are being said.

AD: And Jamie, you said you actually don't like to know. You guys don't read?

JW: I mean, I used to listen to talk radio and stuff, and I too know all the radio people, talk radio shows. And, you know, you feel like you're friends with them and then you listen to talk radio, and you're thinking, why are they saying that? But it's the job, you know, to cause a stir. And you're thinking what the heck. So, I mean, I have just gotten so I don't listen to the radio. And I don't even read the paper or watch sports on TV.

AD: Is that because it's hard to not take it personally, knowing what Kyle puts into it?

JW: Yeah, and knowing that, you know, a lot of times if you read the boards that people write on and stuff. It's like, they have no clue what really goes on. And so then to read what someone says is hurtful.

AD: Let's look to rivalry. Any rivalry traditions or superstitions? Do you guys like rivalry week? Do you love it? Or do you hate it? Did you miss it when it was gone? How about you first, Michelle.

MH: I've been on both sides. Each side says the other side is worse. But I have to say they're both just as bad. There is no one worse, they're both exactly the same.

AD: So the pot is calling the kettle black. Do you like rivalry week?

MH: I guess I don't like this rivalry as much. Because I've been on both sides — my son played for BYU, so you've been on both sides. I really don't like it.

AD: Do you think it gets too personal?

MH: I think it's very personal, yeah.

LP: I love it. I've just been a competitor my whole life. You know, I had rivalries when I played in college. And so I guess it's just that feeling that you get when you just really want to smash someone? It's energizing. It just makes you want to go and support and do whatever it takes, to be loud. And you know, Kalani is a very close family friend of ours. And Lewis played at the U and my brother played at the U. So sometimes there's a fine line for me, you know, but then it's just for me, it's fun. It's not, you know, I don't need to be a jerk about it.

MH: But it has gotten that way sometimes.

AD: But they seem to be more fans, I think, than coaches.

MH: Yeah, for sure. When my son — his year there they asked him. They didn't feel that in the locker room. They wanted to beat them. I think other people brought more emphasis on it. The players just want to go and beat them.

AD: Yeah, I definitely think the poison and the venom comes from us, the media and the fans, I think more so than the players and the coaches. I really don't see that, especially now with Kalani (Sitake) being hired at BYU. Have you noticed that switch?

JW: Definitely. Because Kyle and I love Kalani and Timberly and so it's like you want them to succeed personally. Yeah. No. Yeah. And so that's hard. But the yet you still feel like you want to win, and you don't want them to win. But I mean, I was thinking back to 1980, when Kyle was playing. And I was at the school and I was at BYU. And I remember thinking Utah fans are so bad, they throw beer at you and everything. And, and so now that I'm on the other side, I don't ever see them throw beer. And don't experience the bad fans at all. But I do see a lot of BYU, which I guess to me, I expect more. Yeah. So that's why it's harder to take. So that's why I don't listen to anything.

AD: Is it something that you do or don't like because you are an alum of BYU, or does that factor into it at all?

JW: No. I just feel like, as families and stuff, even though my dad taught at BYU and Kyle's dad coached,I 'm with Kyle. And if you like Kyle, how can you not want him to succeed? Just like you want Kalani to succeed. So it's easy for the family to follow because they know the person.

AD: It's not about the school. Is there any anything about the rivalry you love, are there little traditions or a little aspects of it that you go, I can't wait for that. Or, oh man, I hope that gets over quickly.

JW: When we win we go to In-N-Out Burger, the whole family. All the Whittinghams at like, midnight.

AD: How many Whittinghams? Like 100? It has to be a lot.

JW: No, you know what it could be 30. And we could be there in Provo with BYU fans and they come up to Kyle. It's always interesting. That's the only tradition we really have.

AD: What about Guy?

MH: No, it’s just another game. I think you always wonder, I mean, I think in any rivalry, you know, if you’re a coach you want to win that rivalry. But no, this is just another game.

AD: What about for Lewis?

LP: No traditions, but there's an expectation. Especially because he played there and it was even more heated back then. But no, he would probably want me to say it's another game

AD: We all know it’s not, but we’re giving you the parting line. I thank you ladies all for joining me. And thank you for helping the guys stay sane so that they are great to us media folks. And we hope everyone has an enjoyable, safe and kind rivalry. Be nice, from four moms. OK, thank you for joining us for the Ute Insiders podcast for this special rivalry week edition. Please subscribe, rate us, tell your friends about us, and thank you for joining us.