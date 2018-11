HARRISVILLE, Weber County — A pedestrian who was crossing U.S. 89 was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night, police say.

Brittany Zoller, 29, was crossing the highway near 1250 North in Harrisville when she was struck by a southbound vehicle, Harrisville Police Chief Maxwell Jackson said.

Police are still investigating the crash, but Jackson said Zoller attempted to cross the highway without a crosswalk and that drugs or alcohol may have been involved.