TAYLORSVILLE — Two brothers got into a fight Wednesday night that ended with a gunshot wound, but no critical injuries, police say.

The altercation began just before 9:30 p.m. in the 800 West block of Mount Tuscarora Drive in Taylorsville. One of the men retrieved a handgun during the fight and shot the other once in the lower back area, said Unified Police Lt. Ken Malone.

Police are still investigating, but Malone said the shot may have been fired in self-defense.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital in fair condition and was expected to survive.