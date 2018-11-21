Utah Valley University freshman outside hitter Kazna Tarawhiti earned WAC Freshman of the Year and first-team all-conference honors on Wednesday evening to highlight a trio of UVU honorees at the WAC Volleyball Pre-Tournament Banquet in Bakersfield.

Teammates Kristen Allred and Makaila Jarema too earned all-conference accolades for the Wolverines, as both were tabbed second-team all-WAC. The recognition is the first for both Tarawhiti and Jarema, and the second for Allred as she previously earned all-freshmen team honors a season ago.

A true freshman from Lehi, Utah (Pleasant Grove HS), Tarawhiti earned WAC Freshman of the Year accolades after leading the league in kills (485) and points (539.0). She also paced the WAC in both kills per set (4.15) and points per set (4.61) averages, and she enters the week ranked 12th nationally in total kills and 13th in points. She is also a two-time WAC Offensive Player of the Week this season.

Tarawhiti was also named to the WAC's first team, as well as the WAC All-Freshmen Team. She enters Thursday's WAC Tournament opener just 10 kills shy of becoming UVU's single-season school record holder in kills, as she's just nine back of the program's all-time leader Kayli Doxey (494). The Wolverine freshman has registered double figures in kills in 27 of UVU's 29 matches this season, as well as recorded seven double-doubles on the year.

The sophomore outside hitter Allred (Mapleton, Utah/Maple Mountain HS) was named second-team all-WAC after finishing second on the team in kills with 349, as well as second in kills per set with a solid 3.23 average. She also holds a .235 hitting percentage on the year and ranks sixth in the WAC in kills per set and eighth in total kills. The Wolverine outside hitter also leads UVU with 33 service aces on the year, which is good enough to rank fourth in the WAC in that category. She enters the tournament leading the team in double-doubles with nine.

The junior middle blocker Jarema (Highland, Utah/Lone Peak HS/Butler) also earned second-team all-WAC recognition after leading the Wolverines and the WAC in blocks on the season with 148 total blocks and an impressive 1.78 blocks per set average. Her blocking average is also good enough to currently rank second in the nation in that category. With 121 blocks in conference-only play, she also set a WAC single-season record for blocks in a season, and she also holds the fifth-highest WAC-only blocks per set average in conference history with a stellar 1.92 per set average. Jarema enters the WAC Tournament as the reigning WAC Defensive Player of the Week after posting a WAC and Utah Valley single-match record of 15 blocks in the regular-season finale against Grand Canyon.

Jarema has eclipsed double digits in blocks six times this year. She also holds a .283 hitting percentage and a 1.63 kills per set clip.

Tarawhiti, Allred, Jarema and the Wolverines enter the 2018 WAC Tournament as the No. 4 seed and open play on Thanksgiving Day against the host and No. 5 seed CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at 5:30 p.m. MT. The contest will be aired live on ESPN+. The winner will advance to Friday's semifinal match against the regular season champion UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, while the loser will be eliminated.