Westminster's women's basketball team defeated Missouri S&T, 63-58, and recorded its first road win of the season. Senior Denise Gonzalez, junior Kaitlin Toluono and sophomore Hunter Krebs each scored double-digit points.

Three-pointers and free throws proved to be the difference maker for the Griffins against the Miners. Westminster scored 27 points from beyond the arc, 14 more than Missouri S&T, and made 10-of-13 from the free-throw line, 10 more attempts than the home side.

Gonzalez led the Griffin offense with 19 points and three assists. Toluono scored 16, going 3-for-3 from three and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe, and led the team with seven rebounds. Krebs put up 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots.

Westminster is 2-2 on the season after splitting this weekend. The Griffins return to action Dec. 1, at home against Dixie State. The conference home opener will tip off at 5:30 p.m., in the Behnken Field House.