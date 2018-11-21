SALT LAKE CITY — In each of the Utah Jazz’s previous seven games entering Wednesday night’s contest against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena, the team that led at the end of the first quarter wound up winning the game as the Jazz went 4-3 over the stretch.

In Utah’s three losses during that stretch, it also lost the fourth quarter.

Returning home Wednesday night to face the Kings after 10 days on the road, it was much the same story. Utah again came out terribly on both ends of the floor, falling behind by as many as 12 points in the first quarter. As they did last week in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Jazz rallied and even took the lead on a few occasions before faltering down the stretch.

On Wednesday, Utah trailed by just a point at 84-83 entering the fourth quarter but fell behind 105-91 with 4:26 remaining. The home side made a furious charge, cutting the deficit to four on multiple occasions with less than two minutes remaining, but it wasn’t enough as it lost, 119-110.

With the defeat, the Jazz moved to 8-10 on the season overall, while upstart Sacramento is the inverse at 10-8. It was Utah’s fourth loss in its last five games.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting and added three assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot. Willie Cauley-Stein led the Kings with 23 points and had seven rebounds, two steals and an assist, while Bogdan Bogdanovic was huge down the stretch and finished with 18 points coming off the bench.

"We kind of came out slow," Mitchell said. "It's easy to say it's early (in the season). No, we've got to pick it up, all of us. That can't happen. We can't just keep trying to come back. You're going to run into games like this where you can't."

The Jazz’s ongoing struggles on the defensive end started almost immediately Wednesday, as the Kings jumped out to a 13-6 lead with barely more than three minutes off the clock, and the problems were compounded on the offensive end, as Sacramento led 34-23 at the end of the first 12 minutes of play.

"When we don't have energy, we've still got to come out and, at least at the beginning of the game, bring the intensity," center Rudy Gobert said.

For the frame, the Kings shot 54 percent from the field while Utah hit just 33 percent of its shots. The Kings went 4 of 9 from 3-point range while the Jazz were a paltry 1-of-8. Second in the NBA in pace entering Wednesday, Sacramento had an 8-0 advantage in fast-break points (Utah entered the night 23rd in pace). The Kings were also getting it done inside, as they held an 18-12 edge in points in the paint.

The Jazz’s offense came alive in the second quarter as it outscored Sacramento 31-26 and cut the lead to just two at one point. Utah trailed 60-54 at halftime as Donovan Mitchell had 14 points and Gobert and Jae Crowder had 10 apiece.

The Jazz again played well in the third quarter, outscoring the Kings 29-24 to cut the lead to one entering the fourth, 84-83.

The Kings scored the first five points of the final stanza to stretch their lead to six. With 8:23 remaining, Utah cut the deficit to just two at 89-87 as Joe Ingles made one of two free throws after driving to the basket, but the Kings scored the next eight points over a span of 2:01.

Trailing 105-88 with less than five minutes to go, it appeared the Jazz were headed for a big loss, but led by Mitchell, Gobert and Ricky Rubio, they cut the deficit to just four at 110-106 with 1:53 to go.

"We fought," Mitchell said. "We have the fight in us. We have the communication. We have all that in us, but we've got to do that not just when we're down 15, 17."

Sacramento scored nine of the game’s final 13 points, however, as Utah’s comeback bid fell short.

"We have to be able to defend better to win, most notably in the beginning of the game and in the end of the game," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "It comes down to us being able to get stops."

For the night, the Kings shot 53 percent while the Jazz shot just 43 percent. Sacramento outscored Utah 58-42 in points in the paint while the Jazz countered with one more 3-pointer and eight more free throws made.