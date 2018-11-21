SALT LAKE CITY — You can’t say it was the reason the Jazz lost another home game to a supposedly weaker opponent, but another poor night of 3-point shooting certainly didn’t help the Jazz's cause in a 119-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night at Vivint Arena.

The Jazz, who came into the game as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, hit only 12 of 39 from long range in the disheartening defeat that dropped them to 8-10 on the season and 2-5 at home.

Except for two short flurries of 3-point makes midway through the third quarter and late in the fourth quarter, the Jazz struggled from beyond the arc all night.

The late flurry of threes in a two-minute stretch late in the game — two by Donovan Mitchell and one by Ricky Rubio – brought the Jazz within four points at 110-106 with 1:52, but Utah couldn’t stop the Kings at the other end.

After finishing a respectable 12th, 8th and 11th in NBA 3-point shooting the past three seasons, the Jazz had fallen to 25th in the league this year at 32.8 percent shooting coming into the game.

It was particularly bad on the recent five-game road trip as the Jazz had nights of 9-for-32, 6-for-35, 4-for 22, 11-for-38 and 11-for-25. That’s 27 percent and if you take away the decent 40-percent night in a big loss to Indiana, it was an abysmal 23.6 percent.

The Jazz started off the game an atrocious 2 for 15 and when Mitchell missed a three at the start of the third quarter, they were 2 for 16, an ice-cold 12.5 percent.

Then suddenly, for a couple of minutes, anyway, the Jazz caught fire from long range with four in less than two minutes, including three in a little over a minute.

First Mitchell sank a fallback three from the left angle, followed by a Ricky Rubio 3-pointer from the left angle – his first basket of the game after seven misses. Then it was Joe Ingles’ turn from the left side and after a Mitchell drive for two, Rubio sank a three from the left corner to put the Jazz ahead for the first time since the opening minute at 70-69.

That was four 3-pointers in just 1:58 of action as the Jazz went from seven down to one up, but the rest of the quarter, the Jazz made just one of five long shots.

The Jazz fell behind 105-88 with five minutes left as they missedd five of their first six 3-pointers of the quarter before Mitchell and Rubio hit their threes, but Jae Crowder, who was just 2 for 10 from long range on the night, missed in the final minute and that was it for the Jazz.