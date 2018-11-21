PROVO — The good offensive rhythm BYU established in a win over Alabama A&M carried over and undoubtedly even improved in a 105-78 win over visiting Rice Wednesday night at the Marriott Center. The Cougar offense was humming from start to finish with very few slow moments in the between with BYU coach Dave Rose and the home crowd of 11,631 pleased with the result.

"It was the best offensive night of the season for us," Rose said. "We were really sharing the ball early and I think we played at a good pace...I think the pace that we want to play the guys are really getting comfortable with."

Yoeli Childs again led the way for the Cougars, scoring a team-high 28 points, pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Also pleasing Rose was the fact starting guards TJ Haws and Jahshire Hardnett both proved efficient and prolific with their combined efforts, something he stated he wanted to see following the win over the Bulldogs. Hardnett finished with a career-high 20 points on 6-7 shooting from the field while Haws finished with 18 while tying his career-high mark in assists with eight.

"Tonight those two were really good with the ball in their hands — making good decisions and then they shot the ball well," Rose said.

For the game, the Cougars finished shooting 56 percent from the field and made a season-high 10 3-pointers with most everyone contributing in some way.

"It's a lot of fun. I think we've been pushing the ball a lot recently and we're getting good looks," Haws said. "It hasn't been falling for us as much as we'd like, but tonight we saw them fall. I think it proves that when we shoot the ball like this that we can be a dangerous team."

Both teams came out fast and scored often in the first half with BYU ultimately achieving some breathing from around the 11-minute mark. A Yoeli Childs 3-pointer tied the game at 19-19 and then topped off a 9-0 run with a driving lay-up to give the Cougars a 25-19 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining until the break.

Childs' 3-pointer seemed to spark just about all his teammates from behind the arc with TJ Haws, McKay Cannon and Conner Harding hitting one each with Hardnett ending the half making all three of his 3-point attempts. The Cougars stretched their lead to 52-38 on an 11-3 run before Rice trimmed the margin to 54-43 at the break.

The Cougars shot 58 percent in the first half and converted 7-16 3-point attempts. As good as the effort was on offense the defense allowed Rice a 55 percent team effort from the field due to some lapses defensively.

The second half saw the pace slow down as both teams seemed to adjust effectively on the defensive end.

Rice slugged its way to within 60-52 before a 12-0 run by the Cougars established a 72-52 lead with 11:01 remaining. Just about everyone on the floor contributed to the defining run with Zac Seljaas starting things off with a 3-pointer and Rylan Bergesen finishing it off with a driving lay-up.

Rice hung around a bit before consecutive 3-pointers from Haws lengthened the lead to 89-61 with 6:29 left.