SANDY — Less than two weeks removed from bowing out of the MLS playoffs, Real Salt Lake’s 2019 roster began to take shape on Tuesday.

With 13 players already under guaranteed contracts for 2019, RSL announced that it picked up the contract option on seven players while declining the option on 10 players.

Most notable among those whose contracts weren’t renewed are Tony Beltran, Luke Mulholland and Sunday Stephen. In his final press conference of the season on Tuesday, RSL coach Mike Petke said it’s still possible some of those players could be re-signed under a different contract. Specifically, Petke said RSL general manager Craig Waibel and Beltran’s agent are in constant conversation.

Beltran was a regular for 10 years with RSL before he missed all of the 2018 season recovering from offseason ACL surgery.

Beltran’s misfortunate was a major contributor to RSL’s youth movement this past season, one of the things Petke said he’s most proud of. RSL led the league in homegrown player minutes and still made the playoffs.

“I thought it was an extremely positive step forward in many aspects,” said Petke. “All these things are great for a young roster moving into next year. Obviously one thing we weren’t successful in is winning MLS Cup and that’s the ultimate goal for every team. The steps we took forward far outnumber the step backward.”

Several of those young players were among the seven whose contract options were picked up. Those players were Jefferson Savarino, Sebastian Saucedo, Joao Plata, Corey Baird, Nick Besler, Danilo Acosta, and Andrew Putna.

In additional to Beltran, Mulholland and Sunny, the other seven whose contracts weren’t renewed were Luis Silva, Ricky Lopez-Espin, Jose Hernandez, Demar Phillips, Taylor Peay, David Horst and Connor Sparrow.

“The players know a lot about me, and one of the main things they know is that nobody’s position is guaranteed. You have to earn that position, this is professional sports, the goal is to improve on an hourly, daily, monthly, yearly (basis). Where ever that we can find someone that we feel can help us we’re going to do what we can to get them in,” said Petke.

" The players know a lot about me, and one of the main things they know is that nobody’s position is guaranteed. " RSL coach Mike Petke

With the departure of holding midfielders Mulholland and Stephen, that position will be a big area of focus in the offseason. Besler will likely be given a look at that position in the preseason as that’s his more natural position.

Striker is a big need as well according to Petke heading into the offseason.

“It’s no secret we have not had a striker playing for us for a year and a half, and we’ve made do with that with goals coming from different positions and I guess you could say the reinvention of Damir (Kreilach’s) position,” said Petke.

Petke began the year starting deep in the midfield alongside Kyle Beckerman, but by the end of the season was starting up top. Asked if he considers Kreilach a forward now, Petke said he considers a “top four attacking player.”

Where exactly he fits into the squad in 2019 remains to be seen, but after his scoring spree in the latter portion of the regular season and the playoffs, he’s a player RSL will get on the field anyway it can.

Along with Kreilach, the other players already under contract for 2019 are Jordan Allen, Albert Rusnak, Pablo Ruiz, Kyle Beckerman, Marcelo Silva, Nedum Onuoha, Brooks Lennon, Aaron Herrera, Adam Henley, Justen Glad, Nick Rimando and Alex Horwath.

A contract extension with Rusnak hasn’t been announced yet, but the midfielder hinted during interviews with media members during the playoffs that he expected it to be done soon.

One thing Petke said he’d like to see more from Rusnak in 2019 is leadership qualities, something that he improved on this season.

After qualifying for the playoffs on the final day of the regular season and then winning a knockout round playoff game, Petke said he hopes that the experienced gained by the young players helps RSL get off to a better start in 2019.

A big key to that success as well will depend on what needs Real Salt Lake fills over the next two months before the preseason starts in mid-January.