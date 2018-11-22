SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State Court Administrator Rick Schwermer has announced he will retire in January.

Schwermer has served with the Utah State Courts since 1990, and as assistant state court administrator since 1995. Among other duties, he has served as the judiciary's representative to the Utah Legislature; coordinated the development, funding, and certification of Utah's drug courts and other problem solving courts; and served as Utah's justice court administrator.

Schwermer obtained his undergraduate degree from Colby College in Waterville, Maine. He holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law.

Chief Justice Matthew Durrant has assigned retired Judge Mary T. Noonan to perform the duties of a court administrator while a search for a new court administrator is conducted. Noonan is a seasoned jurist with over 15 years of experience on the bench.

Prior to her appointment to the bench, Noonan served as clerk of the Utah Court of Appeals and division chief of the Utah Attorney General's Office Child Protection Division. From 1994 through 1998, Noonan worked for the Utah Department of Human Services as the director of the Utah Division of Child and Family Services and as the director of the department's Office of Legal Counsel.