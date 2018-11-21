SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square proved that they are already in the holiday spirit by releasing an inspiring new video of "Silent Night" and by announcing an opportunity for some limited second-chance tickets for its upcoming Christmas concert.

The almost eight-minute video tells the story of a grieving police officer, played by actor Kevin Sorbo, who finds his regular beat on Christmas Eve interrupted as he and a diverse group of strangers help a young couple with the birth of their baby. Arranged by choir music director Mack Wilberg, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings the beloved German carol "Silent Night" over the inspiring events of the video.

Sorbo is best-known for playing the title role in the TV show "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," as well as his roles in the films "Let There Be Light" and "God's Not Dead."

“‘Silent Night’ is one of the most cherished Christmas carols of all time," Sorbo said in a press release. "And this video’s story showing how people of diverse backgrounds can work together in unity is so needed in the world today. Putting all of that together with the heavenly music of The Tabernacle Choir was something I absolutely loved doing.”

The holiday video marks the fifth year in a row that The Tabernacle Choir has shared a Christmas song with a video message. For choir president Ron Jarrett, these videos help the Choir to share the Christmas message in creative ways.

“Each of these moving Christmas videos has enabled the Choir and Orchestra to share the message of hope in Jesus Christ at Christmastime in a special way for the last five years," Jarrett said in a press release. "The new ‘Silent Night’ video takes its place among them, and we are anxious for people to enjoy its message this year.”

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Trumpeters perform during the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's 16th annual Christmas will feature singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth.

The choir's previous videos include “O Come, Little Children,” “Wexford Carol,” “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly” and “What Shall We Give?.”

In addition to releasing the "Silent Night" video, the choir also announced upcoming opportunities for some limited second-chance tickets for its Christmas concerts on Dec. 13–15, featuring singer Kristin Chenoweth.

While the free tickets for the popular concert sold out in an hour, hopeful concertgoers can enter a sweepstakes by posting their answer to the question “What does Christmas mean to me?” on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and using the hashtag #AMerryLittleChristmas from Nov. 21-Dec. 6.

Winners will be announced on the choir’s social media channels on Friday, Dec. 7.