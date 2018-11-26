Is the Montessori method of teaching the best way for all children to learn?

The Montessori teaching method has been used since 1907 and was originated by Dr. Maria Montessori. Dr. Montessori designed this method because she realized that children have the natural eagerness for knowledge and are capable of initiating learning in a supportive, thoughtfully prepared learning environment that fosters independence for each child.

Montessori classrooms are based on self-directed learning when the child can choose what they want to work on. To most people, this may sound chaotic and alarming; however, it's the opposite. Montessorians believe that every child learns at a different rate and in different ways, so there are many different ways to teach one concept. They are focused on discipline and structure with everything they do, including their movement throughout the classroom.

One main object that the Montessori teaching method has is to prepare students for real-life applications that they will encounter as they grow up and become adults. This is something that the traditional public school doesn't focus on; instead, their main goal is to get their students to pass state tests.

Patrisha Poole

St. George