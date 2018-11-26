I am responding to a letter that said the Mueller investigation needed to continue, however, the investigation that began two years ago was to investigate “Russian collusion.”

What the letter writer failed to notice is that most of this investigation has been trying to find people who have committed other crimes such as; tax evasion, tax fraud, bank fraud, campaign finance violations, being an unregistered agent of a foreign country, etc. — all of which are crimes but are not Russian collusion into our election system.

Mr. Mueller needs to let us know what, if anything, there is in his report regarding his election investigation. Because right now it seems he is just trying to find anything to keep this investigation going until 2020, which will cost more millions of dollars.

Marilyn Godfrey

Salt Lake City