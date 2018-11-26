The purpose of Giving Tuesday, begun in 2012 by the United Nations Foundation and the 92nd Street Y in New York City, was to counter-balance the consumer-driven frenzies of “Black Friday” and “cyber Monday.”

But the significance of the event’s timing, although perhaps inadvertent, runs much deeper than that.

Giving Tuesday, which is tomorrow, follows on the heels of Thanksgiving, which was last Thursday. That is its most natural connection on the calendar. When people are thankful, when they take stock of their overabundance and their blessings, the next tendency is to want to help those who are less fortunate. Thankful hearts don’t seek more material things; they seek to alleviate suffering and lift up the downtrodden.

And many people in the United States, especially Utah, have been blessed abundantly. Despite recent volatility in the stock market, the economy remains strong. Unemployment is low. Wealth abounds.

We urge you to give generously to your favorite charities and nonprofit organizations. In doing so, you will be joining a long and proud American tradition, one that predates Giving Tuesday by many years.

In calendar year 2017, individuals, foundations, corporations and bequests combined to give about $410.02 billion to charities, according to Giving USA 2018: The Annual Report on Philanthropy for the Year 2017.

That was the first year in which giving exceeded $400 billion — a staggering sum.

To put that in perspective, the website opensecrets.org estimates Americans spent a little more than $5 billion on the elections that ended earlier this month, and the two major candidates spent $2.4 billion on the presidential election of 2016. Americans spend a combined $56 billion on sporting events each year, according to creditcards.com.

But on the other side of that scale, the National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend about $720 billion on Christmas this year.

We’re not suggesting you should feel guilty about holiday spending. We do, however, suggest you look deep to see how generous you can be tomorrow and throughout the season to help those in need. It’s the perfect way to capture the sometimes-elusive spirit of the season.

If you’re reading this in Utah, you may feel as if you are in the choir and the preacher has turned around to give a sermon you already know well. Utahns give more than people in any other state, and by a wide margin.

The website move.org calculates that Utahns give 6.6 percent of their income, on average, to charities. The state also leads the nation in volunteerism. This penchant for giving blesses the state in many ways. It alleviates the need for governments to use taxpayer funds to provide services volunteers are willing to do for free. It also instills those volunteers and donors with a strong sense of community, as well as a keen awareness of the needs of people around them.

But this generosity also raises expectations. Give generously on Tuesday.