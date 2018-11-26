Editor's note: This commentary by Hal Boyd is part of an ongoing Deseret News opinion series exploring ideas and issues at the intersection of faith and thought.

Leaning forward in a strip mall-style restaurant booth, two of the Latter-day Saint tradition’s foremost intellects are making the most of Olive Garden’s endless soups and salads.

Elder Bruce C. Hafen, an emeritus General Authority Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Sister Marie K. Hafen, once a member of the church’s Young Women general board, have just penned a refreshingly frank book— "Faith is Not Blind" (Deseret Book) — providing powerful paradigms for navigating faith in increasingly complex times.

In 2008, Elder Hafen delivered a devotional address at Brigham Young University (where he once served as dean of the law school and later as provost). His remarks centered on the lifelong journey of Christian discipleship. In passing, he expressed his desire to sit down along with his wife Marie at “some cozy Italian restaurant here in Provo” and personally discuss the rich nuances of discipleship with each member of the audience.

Cozy or not, authentically Italian or not — here we are, a decade later, and the Hafens are making good on the invitation.

Their new book extends this kind of faith-affirming discussion beyond the halls of BYU (or the ambiance of the local Olive Garden) and into the hearts of discerning Latter-day Saints of all ages.

The book is simple yet profound; rigorous yet accessible. Drawing on the knowledge of Nephi and Tolstoy, Elder Neal A. Maxwell and G. K. Chesterton — the manuscript will undoubtedly find its way onto the bookshelves of a diverse cohort of Latter-day Saints. But, with regard to style (the book is a breezy 130 pages) and substance, the Hafens clearly have a specific audience in mind — young adults.

In the spirit of full disclosure, I offered a few minor thoughts on an early draft of the Hafens’ manuscript. Quite apart from my meddling, however, the authors deftly deploy a series of instructive vignettes that seem tailored to resonate with emergent adults.

Readers encounter a wavering missionary who finds the strength to stay and serve; they meet a faithful young couple navigating their baby daughter’s challenging diagnosis; readers walk with a Latter-day Saint convert in South Africa during apartheid who sticks with his faith but struggles with unexpected questions concerning blacks and the priesthood.

The book amounts to one of the more readable, yet authoritative contributions to the expanding genre of literature speaking to the religious concerns of the rising generation.

And it couldn’t have arrived soon enough.

According to survey data, nearly 40 percent of those ages 18 to 29 today have no religious affiliation — that’s close to three times the unaffiliated rate of those 65 and older. It is said that, in this so-called Secular Age (an epoch in which robust religious affiliation is no longer the default position) spiritual truth claims must cohere with the head as well as the heart.

The Hafens book affects both.

In the volume, lived stories — like a Latter-day Saint being challenged by an agnostic coworker — blend with the doctrinal discussions one might expect from university-level lecturers. As the authors put it, “untested idealism,” “naïve simplicity” or a gospel that’s little more than “a firm handshake, a high-five, and a smiley face” is unlikely to foster the requisite conviction in order for faith to survive today's trials.

The Hafens’ work, however, focuses on equipping readers with the forms of faith that don’t merely survive but flourish in the space beyond skepticism, adolescent or otherwise. With decades worth of experience engaging the life of the mind and the life of the spirit, the Hafens pepper their pages with accessible parables from their own faith pilgrimage — an odyssey that began when the Hafens first met in a BYU class titled “Your Religious Problems.”

The book is dedicated to the late professor of the class, B. West Belnap.

“Our teacher … often let us struggle,” the Hafens recall. “He wanted us to reach our own conclusions. Yet he knew just when and how to guide us with an occasional nudge. He was teaching us how to be good students of the gospel even as he helped us strengthen our faith in it.”

That experience afforded an early glimpse into “what it means to encounter issues that require deeper digging in both thought and faith.” While the volume tackles modern issues, like “digging deeper” in an internet era (one chapter is titled “Some Internet soft spots”), the most important religious questions addressed are hardly novel.

A central cause of faith crisis in any age arises when we apprehend a gap between the real and the ideal. Simply minding this gap without ever bridging it arrests many a faith journey. The Hafens quote American jurist Oliver Wendell Holmes: “I would not give a fig for the simplicity (on) this side of complexity. But I would give my life for the simplicity on the other side of complexity.”

They propose a tripartite model of spiritual progression. It begins with childlike simplicity — “innocent and untested.” Then stage two commences as believers juxtapose the ideal and the real. This is where “we struggle with conflicts and uncertainty.” But those who successfully navigate this stage arrive at, in Holmes’ words, a simplicity that transcends complexity — “a settled and informed perspective that has been tempered and tested by time and experience.”

Exploring the ways in which believers cultivate this faith occupies much of the book.

This model, of course, is not entirely unique to Latter-day Saint thought. The French philosopher, Paul Ricoeur, famously wrote that young believers begin by accepting faith at face value. Over time, however, seekers enter a “rational stage” of critical distance. They doubt the biblical miracles or wonder whether an unanswered prayer equates to a vacant sky.

But, eventually, "beyond the desert of criticism,” Ricoeur famously writes, “we wish to be called again."

At this phase seekers find faith afresh in what Ricoeur dubs the "second naiveté." Simplicity is discovered on the other side of complexity.

And yet, there are important distinctions between Ricoeur’s ideas and what the Hafens propose. In his second naiveté, for example, Ricoeur risks reducing religious truth claims to mere interpretive symbols. For those of us who believe in actual gold plates with enough heft to dislocate thumbs, Ricoeur’s overtures fall short of accommodating non-metaphorical encounters with the numinous.

Ensuring that God's miracles remain unbracketed, the Hafens nonetheless demonstrate how complexity and criticism can become a productive part of a faith journey rather than a final destination point. For the disciple of Jesus Christ, a more fulsome form of faith awaits on the other side.

Page by page the Hafens help sweep aside some of the debris covering the path of discipleship.

We are all, at some point, like Dante — finding ourselves “within a dark wood where the straightway is lost.” Dante's "Divine Comedy" details that, although the journey back to paradise is an individual one, along the way there are helpful guides who appeal to both our intellects (Virgil) and our hearts (Beatrice).

It’s onto this very path that the Hafens’ new book beckons us — not blindly, but with renewed sight. So, make a reservation at some cozy Italian restaurant. And bring the Hafens’ book in tow.