I am responding to the letter ("Want a good investment? Avoid Apple products," Sunday, Nov. 18) about Apple iPhone products written by Abby Richardson of Washington County. She made several blanket accusations against Apple, which are completely contrary to my experience.

In 2007, a friend purchased an iPhone and told me how easy it was to use. After several months and a few other positive recommendations, I decided to get one. It was the most elegant electronic device I had ever owned. It was easy to set up, intuitive to use, and we became friends within 10 minutes. I have never looked back.

Over the last 10 years, I have owned four iPhones, upgrading when there were features I desired. I currently use the iPhone 7+, which I have owned for more than three years. It works great and is fast and efficient for everything I need. As an old commercial said, “I never leave home without it.”

I learn all about the new iPhone models when they are introduced and will upgrade if I wish, but I haven’t found anything that excites me enough to change. My phone has not slowed or quit working as Ms. Richardson asserts. I plan to continue using it for a long time.

Stan Miller

South Jordan