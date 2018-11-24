Congratulations to newly elected Congressman Ben McAdams on his victory as Utah’s 4th District representative. That said, I worry that some of his future decisions will not be that well thought-out.

How much consideration did he give to saying he would not vote for Nancy Pelosi as the speaker of the House? I am pretty sure she will be and should be the speaker. I was surprised also that he went back to D.C. to be part of the new group of representatives when in fact his victory was still in doubt.

Congressman McAdams should do some “due diligence” in this future decision-making. And yes, I am a Democrat.

Stan Jacobson

Ogden