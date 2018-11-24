It’s one of the top 10 states for solar power. More than 30,000 people in the state work in the energy efficiency sector. And its most traveled freeway now has an electric corridor.

Would you be surprised to learn I’m talking about Utah? Spurred in part by forward-thinking elected officials and environmental concerns such as poor air quality, our state has rapidly embraced energy innovation.

As new sources of energy, new technologies and new regulations enter the fray, it’s setting the groundwork to transform Utahns’ relationship to energy. Over the next decade, as Utahns are able — and incentivized — to take greater control over their energy consumption and production, their approach to managing energy will evolve from its current rudimentary state into a full-fledged lifestyle. Here’s how.

First, progressive regulations and decreasing costs will help make energy-efficient products a staple in Utah homes. California’s rooftop solar mandate (for new construction) is a watershed moment for clean energy adoption that I anticipate other states, including Utah, will eventually follow in various forms. In fact, a recent study found that 63 percent of Americans would support a similar mandate in their home states.

Mandating solar panels seemed impossible in the early days of solar, but installation costs have decreased 70 percent since 2010. As costs across the board continue to drop, it’s within the realm of possibility that by 2030 we could see multiple states mandate a suite of clean energy technologies in new home construction, such as smart thermostats, EV chargers and even home batteries.

This would have a significant impact on adoption of energy-efficient products by no longer requiring Utahns to seek out and purchase these technologies themselves. Instead, they will already be integrated into their everyday experience, putting energy usage and efficiency top of mind. It will also translate to significant cost savings. Adoption of energy efficiency policies is estimated to save Utahns $5.8 billion on their utility bills by 2030.

Powering homes and entire neighborhoods with renewables will make energy management a higher priority. Cities, counties and even states have public commitments to fully transition to clean energy. Salt Lake and Park City have pledged to achieve 100 percent renewable energy for their electricity supply by 2032.

As renewables power a gradually larger share of homes and untether consumers from the grid, the concept of energy profiles at a household level will become increasingly important to ensure power is distributed reliably. Households will be asked to share more data about their energy usage but will also gain access to more insights about their energy consumption and production to help them manage power more efficiently and save money.

Finally, advances in artificial intelligence will virtually remove the burden of cost-conscious energy management. Currently, consumers’ relationship to managing energy is largely based on a desire to reduce costs. For instance, we turn off lights because we want to save energy. Over time, technology will automate many of the energy management decisions Utahns make today, maximizing cost savings and energy efficiency.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies will leverage the increasing amounts of data generated in and around your home to remove guesswork entirely. For instance, in 2030, it’s quite possible that you’ll be able to throw your clothes into your washer-dryer and have it automatically cycle through at the optimal time by using energy from your solar panels instead of purchasing energy from the grid at additional cost.

The ways energy is delivered, generated and consumed are poised to change dramatically over the next decade — and Utahns will have a front row seat.