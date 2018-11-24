Utah has the largest average family size of any state in America. This is not an anomaly; for years, Utah has consistently topped the charts in number of children per household. The seeming abundance of fertility in Utah, however, can obscure the reality that at least 1 in 7 couples across the state will struggle to conceive.

Infertility is an issue not often discussed in public, but the stigma surrounding this topic can feel particularly acute in a place where there is a strong emphasis on the family. Eighty-five percent of women responding to a Utah Fertility Resource Center survey said “Utah’s family-focused culture influenced their fertility journey.”

News is rife with families who endured immense hardship before receiving the children they desired. For others, a cultural emphasis on family may increase the desire to pursue pregnancy despite the difficulty and expense of treatment. For others still, the omnipresence of large families may have created a social norm that creates feelings of deficiency in women, leading to a sense of shame about something no one should ever feel ashamed about.

At no point should a couple feel less-than, ostracized or deficient if faced with infertility.

Close to 5 percent of Utah pregnancies are the result of assisted fertility treatments, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highest percentage of all states. If the discourse about these issues further isolates women who need support during this physically and psychologically trying time in their lives, Utah will have made a grave mistake.

Some are trying to change that dialogue. Former first lady Michelle Obama, for instance, shares in her new book, “Becoming,” her own struggles with miscarriage and infertility. It’s a welcome addition to a healthier conversation on the issue.

“We had to do (in vitro fertilization),” Obama said in a recent ABC interview. “I think it’s the worst thing that we do to each other as women, not share the truth about our bodies and how they work and how they don’t work.”

Although notoriously private during her time in the White House, Obama nonetheless felt it was important to add her voice to a cohort of women who have experienced infertility, including other world leaders like U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and Akie Abe, Japan’s first lady. They also join cultural icons who are using their platforms to normalize infertility and pregnancy complications.

Additionally, Obama offers herself, in no small act of vulnerability, as a symbol of hope to women from varying racial and ethnic groups and across socioeconomic strata, letting them know they are not alone in their infertility and that they should never be made to feel alone in their effort to address it.

The winding journey through child rearing is intensely individual, but it need not be a social taboo. More compassion and less judgment will help thousands get the support they deserve.