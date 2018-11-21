EMORY, Summit County — A semitrailer fire stopped traffic on I-80 Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The semitrailer hauling products bound for Walmart, including canned goods, was driving west on I-80 in Emory, Summit County, about 1:20 p.m. when the driver smelled smoke, the Utah Highway Patrol said. The semitrailer then caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said the fire spread across the road and burned grass in the center median but did not affect eastbound traffic.

Photos of the semitrailer after the fire show thousands of singed food cans spilled onto the roadway.

Westbound I-80 was closed in the area while firefighters battled the blaze.