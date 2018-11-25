Did those who decry the investigation of President Trump by Robert Mueller voice the same indignation during Ken Starr's four-year investigation of Bill Clinton's Monica Lewinsky affair, as well as the additional six months spent examining the Clintons' Whitewater land deal?

Before Starr's appointment, a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Janet Reno launched a probe of Whitewater. Besides Starr, five other independent counsels conducted investigations; four of those focused on the Clinton administration. In fact, it was Starr's zealous colleague, Brett Kavanaugh, a man who loathed Clinton, who wanted even more time to ask Clinton questions regarding Clinton's relationship with Lewinsky.

It was also Kavanaugh who sent a memo to Starr and other attorneys working on the case. He wrote that Bill Clinton "disgraced his office, the legal system and the American people" through his actions. Those investigations, that enmity, lasted five years and cost the American people $80 million.

Lana Lorenzen

St. George