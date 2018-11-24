SALT LAKE CITY — There’s not a movie that won’t be made, apparently.
What’s happening: Paramount has announced that a new movie called “Unboxing” is on the way, Deadline reports. The film will deal with the world of unboxing videos.
- For the uninitiated, unboxing videos often feature YouTube stars unboxing toys, tech gadgets and more. The video hosts will then explain what is inside the box with exceptional detail.
- The film will center around “a mischievous 11-year-old YouTube star who unboxes her father’s secret safe as a stunt for her channel and unleashes the treacherous Puck and his band of evil tricksters on a small town,” according to ComingSoon.net.
- “Ice Age: The Meltdown” writer Jim Hect will pen the script.
Sounds familiar: If the movie’s plot sounds familiar, that’s because it’s pretty much been made before.
According to /Film, the film’s plot is similar to the “Goosebumps” movie, in which a young adult unlocks the demon Slappy the Dummy by opening up the “Goosebumps” books.