SALT LAKE CITY — There’s not a movie that won’t be made, apparently.

What’s happening: Paramount has announced that a new movie called “Unboxing” is on the way, Deadline reports. The film will deal with the world of unboxing videos.

For the uninitiated, unboxing videos often feature YouTube stars unboxing toys, tech gadgets and more. The video hosts will then explain what is inside the box with exceptional detail.

The film will center around “a mischievous 11-year-old YouTube star who unboxes her father’s secret safe as a stunt for her channel and unleashes the treacherous Puck and his band of evil tricksters on a small town,” according to ComingSoon.net.

“Ice Age: The Meltdown” writer Jim Hect will pen the script.

Sounds familiar: If the movie’s plot sounds familiar, that’s because it’s pretty much been made before.

According to /Film, the film’s plot is similar to the “Goosebumps” movie, in which a young adult unlocks the demon Slappy the Dummy by opening up the “Goosebumps” books.