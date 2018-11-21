Gov. Gary Herbert, third from left, and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, fourth from left, serve Thanksgiving meals to homeless and low-income individuals at the Rescue Mission in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Both Herbert and Cox were joined by members of their families at the mission.

