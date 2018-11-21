SALT LAKE CITY — A man convicted for making a pass at a coworker in Salt Lake County now faces charges for allegedly soliciting a nude photo from a juvenile coworker in Duchesne County.

Anthony Lee Edward Heintzelman, 31, of Roosevelt, was charged Wednesday in Uintah County's 8th District Court with criminal solicitation, a third-degree felony.

According to court records, in August, Heintzelman offered a juvenile coworker $300 to send him a naked photo.

"The juvenile victim declined to do so. Later the juvenile victim received a message from Mr. Heintzelman asking if they were still cool and if everything was still alright," according to a Duchesne County Jail booking report.

In July 2017, Heintzelman was convicted of a reduced charge of attempted forcible sexual abuse in Salt Lake County's 3rd District Court after attempting to kiss and inappropriately touch a coworker who he invited over to his apartment, according to court records.

A warrant was recently issued for Heintzelman in Salt Lake County for probation violation because of his new arrest and for failing to attend court-ordered sex offender therapy from his last conviction, court records state.