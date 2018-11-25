"SUNDAY: A Stone Angel Music Collection," by various artists, Stone Angel Music, $11.99

More than a dozen musical artists share their talents in the 18 songs on the recent album "Sunday."

"Sunday" is a gorgeous collection, almost entirely instrumental. The exception is Camille Nelson's "Be Thou My Vision," which includes haunting vocals by Alex Sharpe, a former member of Celtic Woman. There is also a new composition from Paul Cardall featured on the album titled "Afternoon Rain."

Some of the music on Stone Angel's new album are arrangements of popular hymns familiar to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. These selections include guitarist Ryan Tilby's "O My Father" and "Primary Medley," Camille Nelson's "Amazing Grace," and Jake White and Paul Cardall's arrangement of "God Be With You 'Till We Meet Again."

Other selections on the album, though not religious, evoke a peaceful feeling and are worthy of their place in this collection. Pianist Jason Lyle Black and violinist Jenny Oaks Baker team up on "Champs-Elysees." Steven Sharp Nelson and Jon Schmidt, known for their work as part of the Piano Guys, offer a beautiful cello and piano duet of Claude Debussy's "Claire De Lune," a favorite with many classical music fans.

There is something on this album for fans of instrumental, religious and classical music fans.

Cardall, a Utah native, composer and pianist, is also the founder of Stone Angel Music. The featured artists on the album also have connections to Utah and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Schmidt and Steven Sharp Nelson of The Piano Guys, Camille Nelson, Tilby, Baker and Black.

"Sunday" is simply a beautiful album with music that can help listeners feel hopeful, peaceful and relaxed. Though the album title is for a day of the week which many believe is sacred, the music is perfect for listening on Sunday or any other day.