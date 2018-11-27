SALT LAKE CITY — Are the “Star Wars” films missing George Lucas? That seems to be the opinion of comedic actor Simon Pegg, who cameoed in a “Star Wars” film.

What’s happening: Pegg recently visited “The Adam Buxton Podcast,” where he confessed that both “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi” are missing Lucas’ imagination, according to Digital Spy.

“I must admit, watching the last Star Wars film, the overriding feeling I got when I came out was, ‘I miss George Lucas.’ For all the complaining that I’d done about him in the prequels, there was something amazing about his imagination. I do feel like his voice is missing from the current ones,” he said

Pegg previously played Unkar Plutt in “The Force Awakens.”

Flashback: Pegg did not say the same thing for “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Interestingly, that film actually had some influence from Lucas, as I reported for the Deseret News.

Director Ron Howard said in an interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that Lucas often visited the set of the film and even advised Howard about a scene in the film.

“We were doing a scene and he was trying to stay out of the way, but he did lean over and he said, ‘You know what Han would really do there?'” Howard recalled on "The Late Show" Thursday night. “I said, ‘What?’ And he told me the joke, he gave me a little joke. And I said (to the crew), ‘Hey, guess what? Here’s what we’re gonna do in the next take.’ So I know when I hear a good idea.”

Howard previously told Mashable that “Solo” was originally a Lucas idea.