SALT LAKE CITY — Social media has lost their collective minds over the eight of diamonds.

Wait, what? Yeah. The eight of diamonds.

There’s an interesting optical illusion available to you with the plain old card. You can actually see the number eight within the diamonds themselves, according to Today.com.

See the tweet below.

What age were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds? 😯 pic.twitter.com/GjRLkyl7Vu — Plink (@PlinketyPlink) November 17, 2018

As you can see, there’s an eight outlined in the eight of diamonds.

Cue Twitter:

Say what now?... pic.twitter.com/osqgbQ3mVx — Tommie Earl Jenkins (@teejaye84) November 19, 2018

Sound familiar: Plenty of today’s companies have hidden meanings behind their logos. For example, there’s an arrow symbol between the E and X in FedEx. Similarly, there’s an arrow underneath Amazon.com, which links the A and the Z together (as in, “A to Z”). You can see more hidden Easter eggs in logos at Aol.com.