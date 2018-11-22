SALT LAKE CITY — Nope, Black Friday isn’t dead.

New numbers from multiple surveys suggest that Black Friday is as popular as ever. In some cases, it’s even replacing family time on Thanksgiving.

Friday over family: A survey from Swagbucks found 19 percent of Americans will shop on Thanksgiving.

24 percent plan to alter their family plans to follow the deals.

85 percent of Americans said they’d shop on Black Friday weekend.

32 percent said they’d shop at more than five stores.

About 21 percent said they’d shop online, though 70 percent said they’d shop in-store and online, according to the survey.

Not dead: A new holiday survey from Bospar, a firm for tech companies, found that 53 percent of Americans feel Black Friday is the best day to find a deal on presents.

Meanwhile, 42 percent said early Black Friday deals are the best, followed by Cyber Monday, with 38 percent of Americans.

Others believe “after Christmas sales” are the best time (36 percent).