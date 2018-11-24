"THE WORD: A Nashville Tribute to the Bible," by The Nashville Tribute Band, Shadow Mountain Records, $14.98

The Nashville Tribute Band’s latest album, “The Word: A Nashville Tribute to the Bible,” continues the popular band’s signature musical tradition of honoring specific historical religious figures important to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This album, which contains 14 songs, has its own unique sound that gives a modern flavor and new perspective to centuries-old stories from the Old and New Testaments. Among the historic figures honored are Adam and Eve, Esther, Rachel, Judah, Joseph, Moses and Joshua. Courage, compassion and faith in Jesus Christ are common threads that tie the album together.

Lyrics are thoughtfully written and include messages of encouragement and hope. For example, the lyrics of “Nothing Is Impossible” include:

“Remember, nothing is impossible!

"Like Israel of old, through our own desert we roam

"And with the God of our fathers, nothing is impossible!”

From lively tunes like “The Walk,” “Nothing Is Impossible” and “Still Small Voice” to more reflective tunes like “The Fall,” “The River Gonna Rise” and “Unbelief,” there is a nice balance of instrumental and vocal variety.

In addition to the six band members — Jason Deere, Dan Truman, Brad Hull, Tim Gates, Ben Truman and Chad Truman — three guest vocalists — Alex Boyé, Annie Bosko and Kaitie Forbes — contribute their talents to the album. Boyé excels as the lead vocalist for “Still Small Voice,” while Bosko’s rendition of “Esther” and Forbes’ singing of “Rachel” are both poignant and passionate.

The CD package includes an insert containing the lyrics to all the songs and photos of band members. A few of the lyrics in the booklet differ slightly from what is sung on the album.

The band members are all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and this is a family-friendly album that crosses denominational boundaries.

The group's Christmas Revival tour starts Dec. 7 in Queen Creek, Arizona, and has stops in Arizona, Colorado and Idaho, as well as concerts in Ephraim (Dec. 13), Cedar City (Dec. 14), Logan (Dec. 15), Orem (Dec. 21) and West Valley (Dec. 22).

Organized in 2003 by Nashville record producer and songwriter Deere and Truman, the keyboardist for Diamond Rio, The Nashville Tribute Band has given over a thousand performances in the U.S., Australia, China and Canada. In addition to “The Word,” the group has produced six other albums, including “Redeemer: A Nashville Tribute to Jesus Christ” and “Merry: A Nashville Tribute to Christmas.”

If you go ...

What: Nashville Tribute Band Christmas Revival

When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Snow College Eccles Theater, East Center Street, Ephraim

How much: $13-$29

Web: nashvilletributeband.com/tour

