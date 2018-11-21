SOUTH SALT LAKE — As part of an effort to curb Utah suicides, the Salt Lake County Library is partnering with the state to hand out free gun locks with no questions asked.

"We believe firearm owners want to make sure their firearms aren't abused and that people's lives are protected," said Liz Sollis, spokeswoman for the Salt Lake County Library. "This just gives one more tool to make sure that happens."

The aim is to encourage gun safety and prevent suicide by increasing access to gun locks.

Qiling Wang, Deseret News Stephanie Jewett, manager of Columbus Library in South Salt Lake, shows a free gun lock at the library on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Salt Lake County libraries are handing out the locks to prevent suicide and protect children.

All 18 library branches within the county system will hand out gun locks to anyone who asks, Sollis said.

Because libraries are embedded in communities and are "trusted" places, Sollis said county and state officials decided they would be the perfect places where people "can come in and have no shame" with no questions asked, or request additional information if they want it.

Utah currently ranks fifth in the nation in suicide deaths. Although Sollis said there are many contributing factors to Utah's rate, "we know that access to firearms increases the chances" of successful suicide attempts.

A recent Harvard study showed self-inflicted gunshot wounds account for half of suicide deaths and a mortality rate of 87 percent when firearms are used in a suicide attempt.

The Utah Department of Public Safety donated 800 locks to the county library system to start the program, Sollis said. The program was also the result of a partnership with the Salt Lake Suicide Prevention Coalition.

The gun locks will work with nearly all handguns, as well as magazine-fed and bolt-action rifles and shotguns, according to county officials.

"By restricting access to functional firearms with the addition of cable locks, we hope to prevent both suicides and accidents," said Scott Baker, an agent with the Utah Department of Public Safety in a prepared statement.

Baker said it's important to "always store your firearms properly" — unloaded, in a locked cabinet or safe, inaccessible to children. Ammunition should also be locked away separately, he said.

"A free gun lock could literally save your child, husband, wife or friend," Baker said.