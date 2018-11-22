SALT LAKE CITY — The volunteer group Scarfs in the Park is asking anyone who crochets or knits to help with a service project.

The groups plans to hang home-made scarfs, hats and mittens for the homeless at Liberty Park’s tennis courts on Saturday, Dec. 1. The items will be free for the taking.

“We want to have as many scarfs and hats as possible to hang in the park,” Suzette Aposhian, the group’s organizer, said in a statement. “These items give warmth and positive interaction to those who spend many days and nights in cold weather due to homelessness and to counteract the negativity and hate in the world today. If anyone can knit or crochet, we will take all the donations we can get.”

Tags will be added to the scarfs and hats that reads: “I am NOT lost or forgotten and neither are YOU!! If you are cold and need me, please take me to keep warm!!”

The Utah group was inspired by a group of ladies in New Hampshire and a corrections facility in Ohio.

More detailed information on the project or where to drop off items can be found on the group’s Facebook page.