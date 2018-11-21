SALT LAKE CITY — It's been five years since Paulina Barrios had all three of her children under one roof for Thanksgiving.

She spent many holidays alone in the past, wishing to be with her family — but on-and-off drug addiction, jail time and court orders kept them out of reach.

"I got depressed and everything kind of spiraled out of control," Barrios said. "I acted impulsively."

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Paulina Barrios talks with her children at their home in South Salt Lake as they get ready to head off to school on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.

After a short dating period, Barrios, who had a baby with another man, married a lifelong friend who had an undisclosed drug addiction. He would leave her to use drugs and she wanted to know why. "What's so great about this stuff?" she'd ask.

She ultimately got hooked.

"It was nothing I thought it would be," Barrios said. "It was like an automatic hell."

It began with pain meds. Then, when those became harder to obtain, she and her then-husband turned to heroin. Barrios recalls feeling like her life was "falling apart."

When they ran out of money, she went through very uncomfortable withdrawals, which made her go back to it.

She and her husband were in and out of jail for various drug charges, including intent to sell. It had consumed them. They had a child, but were always fighting. She said the drugs changed them into a volatile couple.

"It's crazy how that environment is so welcoming and so giving, but the price you pay for what they're giving you is so much greater than what you think at that moment," Barrios told the Deseret News. "You don't even realize what you're doing."

At that point, she was kicked out of her home, left her kids with their grandparents and "chose to numb everything and not be responsible," she admits, adding that she let the addiction run her life for about five years. Barrios said she was never sober and failed out of drug court after she tried to sneak drugs into jail in 2016.

She had spent a total of more than 1,000 days at the Salt Lake County Jail during that time, all imposed "interventions" for breaking rules of the court-ordered rehabilitation program. Jail time was no longer really punishment, in her mind.

Any family she had fell away, losing faith in her. But, she freely admits, "I didn't have much faith in myself."

"For years, I guilt-tripped my parents into feeding my habit, taking care of my kids, doing everything they could do for me and I feel super bad about that," Barrios said.

She was so conflicted. And at the time, they didn't know the half of it.

"I wasn't raised as a drug addict. I didn't have those values. It was totally out of character for me," Barrios said.

"In the midst of all this chaos, I felt really lonely."

She once went to a local hotel room to sell drugs — heroin and methamphetamine — to a bunch of people, but when she looked around at all the addicts in the room, all she could feel was "sad."

She left without trading anything.

"I knew that I could have made a lot of money, but to feel sadness and desperation like that — I walked out of that room and I couldn't breathe," Barrios recalled. She stopped selling and found out that all her drug-using friends couldn't help her much.

Not to mention, she was pregnant a third time.

Being an addict, Barrios said she was unsure if she should keep the baby but buried that thought and kept using throughout her pregnancy. A week before the baby came — he was a month early — she visited a methadone clinic for help to quit.

It wasn't until Victor was born surprisingly healthy that she decided she had to stop.

"God is good, God is great and God is huge, because there is no reason he shouldn't have had any of those problems and he didn't have any of them," Barrios, a self-described "junkie," said. "I had done so much messed up stuff … I didn't know what to expect."

Child Protective Services, a function of the Utah Division of Child and Family Services, stepped in immediately and gave Barrios something she'd never had before but desperately needed — a lifeline.

She could either shape up — meaning get treatment — or lose her son to foster care. Barrios felt she had no choice but to fight, for him.

"When I saw my son, when he was born, I remember feeling how insignificant I was. It was not about me. Something else had a hand in all of that because he was OK," she said. "I know there is a God. I know it 100 percent because in the midst of all that chaos and all that heartache and pain and horror, my son was OK and I was OK and it was amazing."

She moved into the home of a family friend. Her father had to be there, too, because she couldn't be with her son unsupervised, per her case worker's recommendation. She went from having no structure to someone monitoring her every move, even testing for drug use multiple times a week.

"Without DCFS, I could not have done it," Barrios said.

The stars aligned and, after 13 months of hard work, she was able to complete an outpatient intensive treatment program at Odyssey House in April.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Paulina Barrios picks out nail polish with her son Victor, 2, at her home in South Salt Lake on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.

"I've had to get to know myself all over again," she said. "I had to get to know myself without manipulating how I felt."

Barrios hasn't used since Victor, who is almost 2, was born.

She has incredible support from family and was recently able to find a job waiting tables at a local restaurant, which will help her get an idea of how to provide for her family — something she's never done in her adult life.

In addition, Barrios now has full custody of two of her children, Olivia, 12, and Victor, and partial custody of her 8-year-old daughter, Brynlee.

She's a busy single mom and loves that she gets to be with her children, but also, all the "little things many parents take for granted," she said, like parent-teacher conferences and driving them from place to place.

She's gotten to know them. She loves them. And, by her incredible efforts, it shows.

"It has been an awesome adventure to get to know myself," Barrios said. "This is my favorite Paulina that I know. I love this one."

She's fully aware that the DCFS decision to leave Victor in her care after he was born probably saved her life.

"If it was not for him, I wouldn't be here," she said, adding that if the state had taken him, "that would've been the end of everything. I wouldn't have made it through that."

That decision stems from the state's Homeworks practice, an ongoing commitment to keeping families intact, said Utah Department of Human Services communications director Heather Barnum. She said that, historically, common practice was to remove a child from any risky situation.

"It matters if the child is safe," she said. "But we know from research resulting from individualized care, on a case-by-case basis, that keeping children in their families can strengthen a family and the long-term benefits of that are incredible."

Foster parents, although amazing, Barnum said, aren't family. And, sometimes, "they just want their mom, or their dad, or their grandma or grandpa."

"We all want our families close by," she said. "If we can keep them together, we can change lives for generations."

Barrios recently accompanied Barnum and other state officials, as well as a teen in Utah's foster care system, to visit Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, in Washington, D.C.

In March, Hatch was successful in passing the bipartisan Family First Prevention Services Act, which makes federal funds available to pursue more in-home services to keep children safely in their homes and avoid the sometimes traumatic experience of foster care.

"Too many kids end up in foster care because their families don't have the help they need, and now states will have more tools to help families in crisis so they can safely stay together," Hatch said during the Oct. 28 meeting.

"It is our goal every day, our hope is for success," Barnum said. "We want to keep families strong and together."

The law won't take effect until October 2019, but Utah's DCFS has made similar efforts under permission of a federal waiver. The funding designation helps many families and made a huge difference in Barrios' outcome — they'll be together for the holidays.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Paulina Barrios spends a little time with her kids Olivia 12, Brynlee 8 and Victor 2, at her home in South Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.

"I'm super emotional about things like this, because I've cried many, many holidays without being with them," she said. Barrios plans to photograph everything, a typical reaction to not having that privilege for so long.

Through therapy, Barrios has had to come clean to her loved ones about all the ways she wronged herself, and them, through the years. It strengthens their bond and has toughened her will.

"I want so much more," she said. "I know that whatever I'm able to accomplish is going to come from a lot of hard, hard work."

She's still "playing catch-up," getting her first-ever driver's license and opening her own bank account, among other things adults typically do at a much younger age, but she's happy with where she's at.

"I'm one tough cookie," Barrios said. "I really like who I am. I've worked really hard to get here."