SALT LAKE CITY — The assistant chief of the Kanosh Fire Department has been charged in connection with the rape of a second alleged victim.

Austin James Corry, 26, of Kanosh, Millard County, was charged Wednesday in Millard County's 4th District Court with rape, a first-degree felony.

Corry already faces two counts of rape and two counts of object rape, first-degree felonies; five counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and five counts of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly assaulting a woman at the Kanosh Fire Station several times dating back to 2015, according to charging documents.

The new charges accuse Corry of assaulting another woman at the fire station. In November 2016, Corry ordered cookies to be delivered to the fire station, charging documents state. When the woman making the delivery arrived, Corry locked the station door behind her, the charges state.

"As she tried to leave, he grabbed her and pushed her against the wall," according to charging documents. "The victim told him to stop several times before and during the encounter, but the defendant ignored her."

In September when Corry was first arrested, the Kanosh Fire Department issued a statement saying, "Firefighter Corry has been placed on administrative leave from all his duties, suspended until the outcome of the investigation."

Corry is represented by noted Salt Lake defense attorney Ron Yengich. A scheduling hearing for his first case was held Tuesday.