SALT LAKE CITY — Jacksons Food Stores has kicked off its annual Gift of Peace campaign to help end domestic violence in six Western states, including Utah.

Between now and Christmas Day, Utah customers will be able to contribute to the campaign by purchasing paper doves at Jacksons Food Stores for $1, $5 and $10. The company, which is based in Meridian, Idaho, has more than 200 Chevron, Texaco or Shell convenience stores in the six states.

The company will provide matching funds to leverage customer donations to the nonprofit Utah Domestic Violence Coalition, as well as similar organizations in five other states.

“Last year, Jacksons Gift of Peace campaign raised over $6,500 from the generosity of Jacksons customers. That number was then matched by Jacksons Food Stores to give the coalition a grand total $13,000 to stop domestic violence in Utah communities, and this year, we are excited to provide even more support,” Katrina Lemmon, advertising and promotions manager for Jacksons Food Stores, said in a statement.

Free and confidential help for Utahns affected by domestic violence can also be accessed on a 24/7 basis by calling 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting udvc.org.