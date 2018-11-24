BYU (6-5) at No. 17/18 Utah (8-3)

THE BASICS

THE STAKES

For BYU … The Cougars are looking to snap their seven-game losing streak to Utah. A victory would ensure a winning season for BYU.

For Utah … The Utes are seeking their eighth straight win over BYU. They're also seeking momentum going into next week's Pac-12 title game.

THE TRENDS

For BYU … The Cougars haven’t beaten the Utes since 2009 and haven’t won at Rice-Eccles Stadium since 2006. In all of BYU’s wins this season, it has rushed for more than 100 yards and the Cougars have lost every game when rushing for less than 100 yards.

For Utah ... The Utes are 5-0 this season when finishing with more passing yards than the opposition. They did, however, defeat Oregon with fewer yards in the air (288-262) in Jason Shelley's starting debut.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jeffrey D. Allred Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (11) takes the snap in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

Zach Wilson, BYU quarterback: The true freshman will be playing in his first rivalry game. He will need to withstand Utah’s pressure, make good decisions and avoid turnovers. Wilson will need to make plays with his feet as well.

Rick Scuteri FILE - In this Nov 3, 2018, file photo, Utah quarterback Jason Shelley (15) throws during an NCAA college football against Arizona State, in Tempe, Ariz.

Jason Shelley, Utah quarterback: The redshirt freshman is 2-0 as Utah’s starter since replacing the injured Tyler Huntley. His dual-threat ability makes him a challenge to defend. Avoiding turnovers, as always, is a key to success.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU’s red-zone offense vs. Utah’s red-zone defense: The Cougars have struggled to score in the red zone at times this season. BYU ranks No. 84 in red-zone offense, scoring 29 touchdowns in 45 trips inside the 20. The Utes, meanwhile, are ranked No. 1 nationally in red-zone defense, having allowed just 19 scores out of 32 trips to the red zone.

QUOTABLE

“It’s going to be a fun game. I’m just looking forward to it. It’s one that everybody talks about and now we can talk about it this week. I have a lot of friends up there. It going to be good to go into Rice-Eccles with our team and compete and have fun. We definitely respect them.”

— BYU coach Kalani Sitake

“Coach Sitake, he is a good friend of mine and does a good job of keeping them going. They have had some really good moments and some not-so-good moments just like everybody else in the country."

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

NEXT UP

BYU is bowl eligible, while Utah heads to the Pac-12 championship game on Nov. 30.

BYU SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 — BYU 28, Arizona 23

Sept. 8 — California 21, BYU 18

Sept. 15 — BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

Sept. 22 — BYU 30, McNeese State 3

Sept. 29 — Washington 35, BYU 7

Oct. 5 — Utah State 45, BYU 20

Oct. 13 — BYU 49, Hawaii 23

Oct. 27 — Northern Illinois 7, BYU 6

Nov. 3 — Boise State 21, BYU 16

Nov. 10 — BYU 35, UMass 16

Nov. 17 — BYU 45, New Mexico State 10

Nov. 24 — at Utah (8 p.m., FS1)

UTAH SCHEDULE