SALT LAKE CITY — Utah radio station 103.5 The Arrow is once again encouraging drivers to take a pledge to drive sober during the holidays — and every other day of the year.

According to the station, someone in the United States will be injured in a drunken driving crash every two minutes, and someone will die as a result of an impaired driving incident every 51 minutes.

That’s why the station is joining forces with the Utah chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the campaign, which runs through Jan. 2.

To make the pledge, drivers can pick up a red ribbon to display in their vehicles at the offices of Robert J. Debry and Associates, any Technaglass location, and Riverton Chevy. According to the station, it’s a simple way motorists can show their support for MADD and let other drivers know they’re doing their part to keep roads safe during the holidays.

The station is owned by Bonneville International, a sister company to the Deseret News.