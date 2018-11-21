SALT LAKE CITY — ABC News shared a live video to Facebook on Wednesday of an actual flight map for the entire country.

The video, which uses a map from flight-tracking website FlightAware, shows a slew of small planes passing over the entire country. These little planes represent the flights currently soaring over the U.S.

“We're watching thousands of flights criss-crossing the country, as millions of people travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday,” ABC News wrote in its video description.

See the video below:

Flight map for Thanksgiving travel Posted by ABC News on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Bigger picture: As the Deseret News reported, travel experts say a positive economy has encouraged people to travel more this year. In fact, AAA said there will be 54 million people traveling on Thanksgiving.

"We are projecting a record 54 million Americans traveling 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday," said AAA spokesman Michael Blasky. "The positive economy and a labor market close to full employment are really giving people confidence about spending money on travel this year."