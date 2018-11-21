MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man who allegedly felt he could no longer care for his disabled adult daughter now faces criminal charges following an apparent failed murder-suicide attempt.

Michael Vetere, 73, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, a second-degree felony.

On Nov. 13, Vetere used a box cutter to slit his own wrists and those of his 31-year-old daughter who suffered a traumatic brain injury at birth, leaving her permanently disabled, according to charging documents. He allegedly gave her pills to "calm her down" and then laid on a bed with her, so they would sleep and "both be gone."

Vetere's sister went to his house after he did not respond to her text messages and found them both, then called 911. The daughter was taken to a local hospital where she was given 20 stitches, the charges state.

Unified police said the woman will also have long-term recovery from complications she suffered due to the cuts.

According to statements from witnesses, Vetere has been the primary caretaker for his daughter for her entire life, but he had been experiencing his own health problems lately, "which were overwhelming his ability to provide care," the charges say.

"He had been complaining of being in pain and had expressed frustration with not being able to do things that he used to be able to do," investigators wrote in the court documents.

Vetere had been overheard in the past saying, "I hope when it is time we both go together," according to the charges.

Inside the house, detectives found three suicide notes as well as a "do not resuscitate" directive for his daughter, the charges state.

The Utah Department of Human Services said Wednesday that it has a crisis team standing by that can help families that feel overwhelmed. The team will meet with a family and then either offer services or make referrals for issues such as mental health treatment.

Although there is a waitlist for intake services, some services are provided to those people while waiting, according to a department spokeswoman. And those in the greatest crisis situation are moved to the top of the list.

Adult Protective Services can be reached at 1-800-371-7897. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Other resources to find help, according to the department, include:

The Division of Services for People with Disabilities (DSPD) Website: dspd.utah.gov

DSPD Intake Information: dspd.utah.gov/intake-process/

DSPD Waitlist Information and help for individuals on the waiting list: https://dspd.utah.gov/waiting-list/

DSPD Intake Phone Line: 1-844-275-3773 (1-844-ASK-DSPD) - parents/families can call the line for help connecting to services.

Utah Parent Center: utahparentcenter.org - Provides resources to families caring for children with disabilities including caregiver supports through the parent-to-parent model. Utah Parent Center Phone Line: 1-800-468-1160