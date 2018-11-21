SALT LAKE CITY — Utah high school students are encouraged to enter the fifth annual Utah Senate Visual Arts Competition for a chance to win up to a $5,000 scholarship and have the artwork shown in the state Capitol.

This year’s theme is “Inspired Utah,” which encourages students to explore the people, cultures, communities, landscape and all that inspires them as residents of the Beehive State. Most visual arts mediums are accepted, except for photography or 3D.

The competition is open to all Utah students in grades nine through 12, including those attending a private, parochial, charter or home school. The competition is sponsored by Utah Senate President-elect Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and administered by the Utah Division of Arts & Museums. Entries are due on Friday, Jan. 11.

Students will have a chance to win one of 25 scholarships of $5,000, $3,000, $1,000, $500 and $300 that will be deposited into accounts for the students at the Utah Educational Savings Plan. The winning entries will be featured on the third-floor corridor of the Capitol through the 2019 Utah Legislative Session. The first-place work will remain in the Utah Senate suite.

Students will receive their awards on Arts Day on the Hill, Thursday, Feb. 21.

Competition guidelines are available online at artsandmuseums.utah.gov.