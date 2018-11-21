OGDEN — Emergency medical care will be available around the clock at a new, freestanding emergency department in Pleasant View next summer.

MountainStar Healthcare and Ogden Regional Medical Center are building the new emergency facility at 600 W. 2700 North, in the what the U.S. Census Bureau is calling Weber County's second-fastest growing city of Pleasant View.

The 10,500-square-foot facility will have 10 treatment rooms, allowing for trauma care as well as behavioral health needs.

"They are looking forward to delivering the highest quality of care in this city," said Mark Adams, CEO at Ogden Regional Medical Center. He said the emergency department will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week with board-certified physicians, including specially trained nurses and support teams, to provide a wide array of emergency care.

The facility, designed by Devenney Group and being built by the Wadman Corp., will have on site diagnostics and laboratory services, as well as imaging services, MountainStar reports.