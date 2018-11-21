SALT LAKE CITY — Whether you bleed blue or run red, the Utah Transit Authority can be your ride to Saturday night’s football game between the University of Utah vs. BYU.

And to sweeten things up, game tickets can be used as UTA fare on FrontRunner, TRAX, the S-Line and local buses all day on game day.

Before the game, UTA will employ special direct trains from the Draper Town Center Station to the Stadium Station. Northbound riders should depart FrontRunner at Murray Central and take TRAX directly to the stadium. Southbound riders should depart FrontRunner at Salt Lake Central and take direct event buses to the stadium.

Following the game, FrontRunner and TRAX will extend service to accommodate fans. The northbound train that departs from Salt Lake Central at 12:25 a.m. will serve all stations to Ogden. An extra southbound train will enter service at 12:30 a.m. and serve all stations between North Temple and Provo.

The last Red Line TRAX train is expected to depart the Stadium Station at 12:08 a.m., if the game ends on time, and connections will be provided to the end of all TRAX lines and the S-Line.