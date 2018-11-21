SALT LAKE CITY — Want to head downtown to shop for Christmas and check out the holiday lights but don’t want to deal with traffic and parking?

The Utah Transit Authority says the best way to do that is by taking public transportation.

On Wednesday, the agency announced it will offer 10-minute Blue Line TRAX service on select dates to downtown lights, shopping, concerts, events and more. The Red and Green lines will run on regular schedules.

The 10-minute service will run from approximately 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov, 23; Saturday, Nov. 24; Saturday, Dec. 1; Saturday, Dec. 8; Saturday, Dec. 15; Saturday, Dec. 22; and Saturday, Dec. 29. Please note service will be limited on Saturday, Nov. 24, as trains serve riders heading to and from the University of Utah vs. BYU football game.

UTA is also reminding riders that its group pass allows four riders to travel together on FrontRunner, TRAX, the S-Line and local buses for $15. This pass is available at ticket vending machines, online and at customer service centers. The pass must be purchased in advance for trips beginning on a bus. The bus operator will then validate the pass for the date of service.