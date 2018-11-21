SALT LAKE CITY — Family fun might encourage you to buy a Christmas tree on Black Friday.

But a recent report from Square the National Christmas Tree Association suggests you should wait until Christmas Eve to buy your tree, USA Today reports.

Cost: The report said that Christmas trees cost $47 on Christmas Eve, which is considerably cheaper than what you’ll pay throughout the holiday season.

Trees cost $77 on average on Black Friday.

Trees cost $81 on average on Cyber Monday

Prices drop to $64 on Dec. 18.

Why?: Tree sellers recognize there’s no to little use for trees after Christmas Day, according to USA Today.

Sellers will cut prices "knowing that if they don't sell them by Christmas Eve, they're probably not going to sell them," says Tim O'Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association.

“It’s a little bit like an airplane seat: once you get closer to the flight time, if that seat isn’t sold, it will never be sold once the plane takes off," O'Connor said. "If that tree isn’t sold on Dec. 26, it’s not very valuable.”

Last year: Participants in a survey from the National Christmas Tree Association said they spent $75 on average last year for a real Christmas tree. Meanwhile, survey participants said they spent $107 on average for a fake Christmas tree.