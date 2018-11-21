SALT LAKE CITY — For most Americans, an entire day giving thanks and celebrating an abundance of food is a favorite tradition.

But for those who struggle to afford food, the sting of hunger can be even more painful when the rest of the country is gathered around tables covered with food.

That's why the Crossroads Urban Center gave away turkeys and packages of stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy to thousands of Utah families in need on Wednesday.

"Folks can see people celebrating all around, celebrating bounty, and they don't want to be left out," Glenn Bailey, Crossroads' executive director, said, noting that those who donated and volunteered "want to make sure people aren't left out either."

From 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., volunteers unloaded frozen turkeys from Utah Food Bank trucks into the gymnasium at the Urban Center, which Bailey said has been a longtime partner in the annual event. The turkey giveaway has been going on since before he joined the center in the 1980s.

"Crossroads has been around for 52 years, and I'm sure virtually every year we've been around there's been some kind of a special giveaway for Thanksgiving," Bailey said.

Harmons grocery chain and its customers donated the 3,700 turkeys and sides, a 21-year partnership with the giveaway.

Bailey estimated the value of the turkeys alone at more than $50,000.

Harmons employees helped at the event, along with hundreds of volunteers from various groups, including the Highland High School football team, who made up most of the assembly line passing turkeys from the truck to the gym.

Donovan Larsen, a member of Capitol Hill Kiwanis Club, has helped with the event for four years.

"I love volunteering here," Larsen said. "I think it's important."

Larsen enjoys helping those for whom the holidays are a "very tough time of year."

On Wednesday he was stationed at the table where recipients finally got their turkeys after going through sometimes an extremely long line and a short intake process.

Although the first people in line arrived at 6 a.m. and the line wrapped around the building and a bit down the block, Bailey said it was running quite smoothly. The many volunteers and organizations involved had figured out an efficient system over the years.

Danielle Harkness, who looks forward to spending Thanksgiving with her mom, said her wait was "not long at all," even at the very start of the giveaway.

"It means a lot. I think it's awesome that we have these resources," she said. "A lot of people wouldn't eat without it."

Crossroads operates two emergency food pantries to assist the hungry year round at 347 S. 400 East and 1385 W. Indiana Ave.