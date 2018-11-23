SALT LAKE CITY — Start off the holidays with these family-friendly events throughout Utah.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information on additional events to [email protected]

MUSIC AND DANCE

Cache Valley Civic Ballet's “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 23-24, 1:30 p.m.; Nov. 24 and 26, 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $12-$28, children ages 2 and younger not allowed (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

Ballet West’s “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 23-24, 7 p.m.; Nov. 24, 2 p.m., Browning Center, Weber State University, Ogden, $10-$45 (801-399-9214 or symphonyballet.org)

Luke Isley The party scene in Ballet West's updated "The Nutcracker," which runs at Weber State University's Browning Center on Nov. 23-24 and at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City, Dec. 14-29.

We Also Sing, Nov. 24, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

Lark and Spur, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“Messiah” Sing-In with Utah Symphony, Nov. 24-25, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $14-$31 (utahsymphony.org)

Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband Christmas, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for children ages 12 and under (801-689-8700 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

Christmas on Temple Square, Nov. 24-Dec. 22, times vary, select locations on Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband Christmas, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $15-$22 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” and “A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 1, 2 p.m., Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $10-$20, free for junior high and high school students with ID at box office, no children under age 5 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“A Soulful Christmas Celebration” with Unity Gospel Choir, Loren Allred, Jenny Oaks Baker and the Bonner Family, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., UCCU Event Center, Utah Valley University, Orem, $15-$50 (dbunitygospelchoir.org)

Used with permission from Loren Allred Utah singer Loren Allred is the singing voice on the hit song "Never Enough" from the film "The Greatest Showman." Allred, along with the Unity Gospel Choir, Jenny Oaks Baker and the Bonner Family will present "A Soulful Christmas Celebration" on Nov. 30 at UVU's UCCU Event Center in Orem.

Dan Waldis and Friends: “A Little Jazz With Your Mistletoe,” Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $17.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Light Up Christmas,” Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 1, 2 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $12-$18 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Timpanogos Symphony Orchestra’s “Carols of Christmas,” Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., Timberline Middle School, 500 W. Canyon Crest Road, Alpine, $9-$12 (801-210-2466 or thetso.org)

The Salt Lake Children’s Choir, Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, 8 p.m., Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 E. South Temple, free, for ages 6 and older (801-537-1412 or facebook.com/saltlakechildrenschoir)

Weber State University Combined Choirs and Orchestra, Dec. 2, 5:30 and 8 p.m., St. Joseph’s Church, 514 24th St., Ogden, $6-$7 (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

Beehive Statesmen Chorus, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

David Archuleta, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., Burns Arena, Dixie State University, St. George, $39-$59 (davidarchuleta.com/home/live)

Jim Brickman’s “A Joyful Christmas,” Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $45-$75 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Don Campbell Jim Brickman will perform at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center on Dec. 4.

Timpanogos Chorale, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, free (801-756-2204 or facebook.com/TimpanogosChorale)

Christmas with Eclipse 6, Dec. 6-8 and 10, 7 p.m., Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $9-$29 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“A Kurt Bestor Christmas: Peace on Earth,” Dec. 6-8, 7:30 p.m., Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, $40-$45 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

Salt Lake Ballet Theater’s “The Night Before Christmas,” Dec. 7-8, 7 p.m.; Dec. 8, 1 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $16.50-$18.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Sing a Song of Bethlehem,” Dec. 7, 7 p.m., Layton High School, 440 Lancer Lane, Layton, $7 donation suggested (davismasterchorale.org)

“Nutcracker” with Utah Metropolitan Ballet, Dec. 7-19, dates and times vary, Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $24-$35 (utahmetropolitanballet.org)

David Archuleta, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., Logan High School, 162 W. 100 South, Logan, tickets are sold-out, email [email protected] to be put on the waitlist (davidarchuleta.com/home/live)

Lark and Spur, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Lex B. Anderson Excellence in the Community presents acoustic sextet, Lark and Spur, Nov. 24 at The Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City and Dec. 8 at the Viridian Event Center in West Jordan. The free concerts will include traditional and modern carols.

Timpanogos Chorale, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., American Fork Junior High School, 20 W. 1120 North, American Fork, free (801-756-2204 or facebook.com/TimpanogosChorale)

Mercy River, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Sandy City Hall, 10000 S. Centennial Parkway, Sandy, $15 (sandy.utah.gov)

Handel’s “Messiah,” Dec. 9-10. 7:30 p.m., Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City, free but tickets required, children 6 and older are welcome with adult supervision (435-233-8213 or myosu.org)

“A Child is Born” with Millennial Choirs and Orchestras, Dec. 10, 5 and 8 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$35 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

West Valley Symphony of Utah, Dec. 10, 7 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

David Archuleta, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m., Utah Valley University, UCCU Center, Orem, $24.90-$54.90 (davidarchuleta.com/home/live)

Ken Phillips Publicity Group, Inc. Utah singer David Archuleta, runner-up on season seven of "American Idol," will tour Utah during the month of December.

Gentri’s “Finding Christmas,” Dec. 10-11, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $30-$180 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband Christmas, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15-$22 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Odyssey Dance Theatre’s “Redux Nut-Cracker,” Dec. 12-22, times vary, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, U., $20-$40 children under age 6 not permitted (801-581-7100 or odysseydance.com)

“A Kurt Bestor Christmas: Peace on Earth,” Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 14-15, 8 p.m.; Dec. 15, 2 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $25-$50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, Dec. 13-15, 8 p.m., Conference Center, Temple Square, free but ticket required (lds.org/events)

“A Diamond Holiday,” Dec. 13-22, dates and times vary, Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, $15-$25 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

Ballet West’s “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 14-29, dates and times vary, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $30-$102 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Bar J Wranglers Christmas Concert, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., Woods Cross High School, 600 W. 2200 South, Woods Cross, $20-$25 (801-298-6100 or bountifulutah.gov)

Voice Male Christmas, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatres, 43 S. Main, Logan, $10-$21 (435--752-0026 or cachearts.org)

“Light: The Dawn From on High — A Celebration of Christmas,” Dec. 14-15, 7:30 p.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 3215 Redondo Ave., South Salt Lake, $10-$15, (saltlakechoralartists.org)

Terence Hansen, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., Sandy City Hall, 10000 S. Centennial Parkway, Sandy, $10 (sandy.utah.gov)

Octapella Christmas, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 15, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

The Oak Ridge Boys’ “Shine the Light on Christmas,” Dec. 14, 8 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $55-$225 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

Bar J Wranglers Christmas, Dec. 15, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $17-$30, children ages 4 and younger not allowed (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

Nathan Pacheco, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Layton High School, 440 Lancer Lane, Layton, $19-$49 (801-546-8575 or davisarts.org/dacthehalls)

Nancy Hanson, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., Sandy City Hall, 10000 S. Centennial Parkway, Sandy, $10 (sandy.utah.gov)

John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas,” Dec. 16, 8 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $74-$499 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Bonnie Harris and The Valley Jazz, Dec. 17, 7 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

“Christmas Carole Sing Along,” Dec. 17, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301, W. South Temple, free (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s “Christmas Rocks!” Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $40-$100 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Greg Hild The Brian Setzer Orchestra presents "Christmas Rocks!" Dec. 18 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City

Celtic Woman’s “Home for Christmas” with the Utah Symphony, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $45-$85 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Timpanogos Chorale, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., Orem LIbrary, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-756-2204 or facebook.com/TimpanogosChorale)

Voice Male Christmas, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $8-$21 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

Christmas with the Celts, Dec 19-20, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $35-$60 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Pink Martini’s “Joy to the World: A Holiday Spectacular,” Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Weber State University, Ogden, $18-$56 (pinkmartini.com/shows)

David Archuleta, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Sevier Valley Arena, 800 W. 200 South, Richfield, $24-$129 (davidarchuleta.com/home/live)

“Joshua Creek Christmas,” Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $15 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Valaura Arnold and Juan Hector Pereira, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Viridian Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free; silent auction and donations to benefit Eye Care 4 Kids (valauracd.com)

Pink Martini’s “Joy to the World: A Holiday Spectacular” with the Utah Symphony, Dec. 21-22, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$74 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“This Bird of Dawning,” Dec. 21-22, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 22, 2 p.m., Regent Street Theater, 131 S. Main, $15 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Kurt Bestor, Dec 21-22, 8 p.m.; Dec. 23-25, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $34-$55 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Peter Breinholt Christmas,” Dec. 21-22, 8 p.m.; Dec. 22, 4 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

”Here Comes Santa Claus!” with the Utah Symphony, Dec. 22, 11 a.m.. and 12:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $8-$26 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Darci Lynne and Friends “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,” Dec. 22, 7 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $29.75-$99.75 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

THEATRICAL EVENTS

“Elf: The Musical,” Nov. 23-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Barlow Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.75 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 23-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 24-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $24-$29 for adults, $18-$23 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” Nov. 28-Dec. 15, Alpine Community Theater, 839 N. 900 East, American Fork, $10-$15 (801-404-0736 or alpinecommunitytheater.org)

“A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 29-Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Fairy Tale Christmas,” Nov. 29-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Hafen Theater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $29-$44; dinner and show package, $25-$50 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Nov. 30-Dec. 15, dates and times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $14 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

Rachael Gibson, SCERA SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem presents "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," Nov. 30-Dec. 15.

“A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 30-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“A Fairly Potter Christmas Carol,” Nov. 30-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for children ages 12 and younger, seniors and students, tickets $1 more at door (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“The First Christmas,” Nov. 30-Dec. 22, dates vary, 7 p.m., The Hive Collaborative at 591 S. 300 West, Provo, $9-$15, no children under age 3 (hivetix.com)

“Five Carols for Christmas,” Nov. 30-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Leishman Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Miracle on 34th Street,” Nov. 30-Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” Nov. 30-Dec. 15, dates and times vary, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $30-$45, children under age 5 not admitted (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

Brent Uberty Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City presents "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," Nov. 30-Dec. 15.

“The Forgotten Carols,” Dec. 1, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Logan High School, 162 W. 100 South, Logan, $18-$30, children ages 2 and younger not allowed (801-668-0419 or forgottencarols.com/shows)

“A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 1-22, dates and times vary, Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $8-$15 (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” Dec. 1-Jan. 5, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“The Forgotten Carols,” Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., Dee Events Center, Weber State University, Ogden, $12-$35.50, no children under age 2 allowed (801-668-0419 or forgottencarols.com/shows)

“Juanito Bandito’s Christmas Carol,” Dec. 7-8 and 10-11, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 8, 2 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $18-$32 for adults, $13-$27 for children ages 3-11, no children under age 3 (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

“The Forgotten Carols,” Dec. 10-11, 7:30 p.m., Cox Auditorium, Dixie State University, St. George, $19.50-$36.50, children ages 2 and younger not allowed (801-668-0419 or forgottencarols.com/shows)

“Juanito Bandito's Christmas Carol,” Dec. 14-22, dates and times vary, Grand Theatre, Main Stage, 1575 S. State, $17-$32 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“The Forgotten Carols,” Dec. 15, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Heritage Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City, $23-$36, children ages 2 and younger not allowed (801-668-0419 or forgottencarols.com/shows)

“The Forgotten Carols,” Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., Utah Valley University, UCCU Center, Orem, $12-$32.50, children ages 2 and younger not allowed (801-668-0419 or forgottencarols.com/shows)

“The Forgotten Carols,” Dec. 19-22, 7:30 p.m.; and Dec. 22, 2:30 p.m., Cottonwood High School, 5715 S. 1300 East, Murray, $15-$36.50, children ages 2 and younger not allowed (801-668-0419 or forgottencarols.com/shows)

“A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., Union Building, Little Theatre, U., free (babcockperformingreaders.org)

“Muffet’s Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Savior of the World,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $10 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“How the Grouch Stole Christmas,” through Jan. 5, 2019, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

GETTING OUT

Pictures with Santa, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 7182 S. State, Midvale, free, accepting donations for Toys for Tots (shaneco.com)

Santa Claus, Nov. 24, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Box Elder County Courthouse, 1 S. Main, Brigham City, free (members.boxelderchamber.com)

“A Very SUMA Holiday,” Nov. 24-Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

Gingerbread House Display, Nov. 27-Dec. 6, dates and times vary, Gale Center, 10300 S. Beckstead Lane, South Jordan, free (801-446-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

Festival of Trees, Nov. 28-Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy, $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for children ages 2-11; Nov. 28 family day ticket, $20 for six immediate family members (intermountainhealthcare.org)

Christkindlmarkt, Nov. 28-Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., This Is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., free (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)

Alpine Living Nativity, Nov. 28-Dec. 3, excluding Sunday, times vary, 317 Heritage Hills Drive, Alpine, $25, tickets are limited and required, proceeds go to Toys For Tots (alpinelivingnativity.org)

Inspirational Art Association’s Christmas Season Art Showcase, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Bonneville Room, 15 E. South Temple, free (inspirationalartassociation.com)

Felt Penguin Ornaments craft, Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m., The Stockist, 875 E. 900 South, $35 (craftlakecity.com/workshops)

Holiday Open House, Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, free (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Holiday Open House and Art Fair, Dec. 1-2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, free (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Gingerbread Festival, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, $5 for children ages 1-15, free for adults (bdac.org)

Advent Lessons and Carols, Dec. 2, 4 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. Mark, 231 E. 100 South, free (stmarksutah.org)

National Cookie Day and Gingerbread House Building Competition, Dec. 4, noon-4 p.m., Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

$1 Winter Wednesday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $1 (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

Grinchmas Eve Festival, Dec. 6-7, 5-7 p.m.; Dec. 8, 4-7 p.m., Farmington High School, 548 W. Glovers Lane, Farmington, free; tickets to “The Grinch” play, $10 (dancethegrinch.com)

Natalie's Performing Arts Natalie's Performing Arts presents the first annual Grinchmas Eve Festival.

Candlelight Christmas, Dec. 7-22, dates vary, 5-9 p.m., This Is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., $5 for general, free for children ages 2 and younger (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)

Candy Windows, Dec. 7-31, South Jordan City Hall, 1600 W. Towne Center Drive, South Jordan, free (sjc.utah.gov)

Santa on Towne Center Drive, Dec. 7-22, Friday-Saturday, times vary, 1600 West Towne Center Drive, South Jordan, free (sjc.utah.gov)

Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 8 and 15, 8-10 a.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $33 for children, $38 for adults, $26 for children for members, $31 for adults for members, space is limited (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Santa Breakfast, Dec. 8, 9-11:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 777 S. 1300 East, $7 for general, $4 for children ages 7 and younger (801-664-1865)

Brunch with Santa, Dec. 8, 15 and 22, 10 a.m.-noon or noon-2 p.m., Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel, 150 W. 500 South, $39.95 for adults, $24.50 for children ages 4-13 (801-401-2000 or deals.marriott.com/sheraton/usa/ut/salt-lake-city/brunchwithsanta)

Holiday Writing Class, Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m., Gale Center, 10300 S. Beckstead Lane, South Jordan, $5 (801-446-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

Grand America Holiday Window Stroll, through Dec. 21, Monday-Thursday, 4-8 p.m., and Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 22-31, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., The Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main, free (grandamerica.com/holiday-window-stroll/)

“A Magical Cirque Christmas,” Dec. 29, 3 and 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $25-$125 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Elf Displays and Elf Scavenger Hunt, though Dec. 31, times vary, Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, free (gardnervillage.com)

Trees of Diveristy, through Dec. 31, dates and times vary, Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (801-965-5100 or culturalcelebration.org)