SALT LAKE CITY — It's a big, long holiday weekend (sincere thanks, pilgrims). With it comes the transition from mild Christmas decorations to intense Christmas decorations. And, if you’re doing the weekend right, you’ll get a few naps in, too. Here’s a look at some stuff to keep you entertained this weekend.

Thanksgiving

Go eat some stuffing, you turkey.

Brian Posehn at Wiseguys

The gentle giant who’s had recurring roles on “New Girl” (the biology teacher) and “The Big Bang Theory” (Bert Kibbler) comes to Wiseguys’ Salt Lake City location for two nights of shows. Few comedians have a larger wellspring of “Star Wars” and nerd movie jokes than this guy. Nov. 23-24, 7 p.m., 194 S. 400 West, $20, show is ages 21-plus (801-532-5233, wiseguyscomedy.com).

The lights on Temple Square

When Thanksgiving ends, the lights on Temple Square begin. The downtown tradition covers all 35 acres of downtown’s Temple Square grounds, and a revolving door of musical groups will be on hand through Dec. 22. Nov. 24, 2018-Jan. 2, 2019, 50 N. Temple, free (templesquare.com).

Ravell Call, Deseret News Diane Evans anbd her grandson Liam Phillips enjoy the Christmas lights near Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Lark & Spur at the Grand Theatre

Lark & Spur, the acclaimed acoustic sextet, headlines the Grand Theatre for a special evening honoring the music of Paris. The show is part of the Excellence in the Community Concert Series. The Paris show is fitting — the concert series began as an outgrowth of musician Jeff Whiteley’s experiences as a street musician in Paris. Best of all: It’s free. Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m., 1575 S. State, free (385-743-0146, excellenceconcerts.org).

‘A Christmas Carol’

It’s the season of many, many “A Christmas Carol” productions. Start it off with the Hale Center Theater Orem’s annual show. The musical retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic could pierce even the Scroogiest heart. Nov. 24-Dec. 22, times vary, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $24-$29 for adults, $18-$23 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600, haletheater.org).

‘Superman’ 40th anniversary

Hard to believe it’s been 40 years since “Superman” stormed theaters. To celebrate the anniversary, select theaters are screening the 1978 flick. There have been a few Supermans (Supermen?) over the years, but they all stand in the shadow of Christopher Reeve. Nov. 25, 27 and Dec. 3, times vary, locations vary (fathomevents.com).