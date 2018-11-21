SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and 20 other mayors and council members around Utah have put their signatures on friend of the court briefs urging that reductions at two Utah monuments be overturned.

The two amicus briefs submitted to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia support the cases challenging the reductions at Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

Aside from Biskupski — who directed the drafting of the briefs — other signatories include Boulder Mayor Steve Cox in Garfield County, Bluff Mayor Ann Leppanen in San Juan County, and Springdale Mayor Randy Aton in Washington County.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News FILE - Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski speaks at a press conference in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.

Another 18 council members from Alta, Moab, Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County also signed the briefs.

“When the Trump administration began its review of Bears Ears and Escalante, many of us knew it was only a matter of time before these monuments were reduced and harm would come to our local economies,” Biskupski said.

The briefs argue the reductions harm local communities in the vicinity of the monuments and damage Utah's reputation as a place for public-lands tourism.

“I served on the Boulder Town Council for six years prior to becoming mayor in January and during the entire time I have been an elected official, there has been no effort to involve the town of Boulder in any decision about Grand Staircase-Escalante,” Cox said. “As a gateway community, our local economy has stabilized around the tourism from the monument and we can’t support the return of boom and bust mining economy.”

The briefs assert Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke ignored local elected leaders' viewpoints, in contrast to then-Interior Secretary Sally Jewell's visit the year before.

Then-President Barack Obama designated the Bears Ears National Monument in 2016 at 1.35 million acres, while then-President Bill Clinton established the nearly 1.9 million acre Grand Staircase monument in 1996.

Utah's congressional delegation and governors in both instances were vehemently opposed to the designations, as were local county commissioners at the time.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News FILE - A view of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument from Spencer Flat on Sunday, July 9, 2017.

In 2017, President Donald Trump reduced the monuments' boundaries at the urging of the state's congressional delegation and Utah Gov. Gary Herbert. The Utah Legislature also weighed in via resolutions opposing the designations.

But Biskupski said not everyone in elected office in Utah shares that sentiment.

"This is important, these lands are what help define who we are as Utahns — a sacred trust meant to be passed down through the generations,” Biskupski said. "We must do all we can to protect them.”

Multiple environmental and conservative organizations, including the National Parks Conservation Association, also filed friend of the court briefs on behalf of restoring the original boundaries.